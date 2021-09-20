Felipe Melo has an uncertain future at Palmeiras, and Abel Ferreira talks about charges made at the wheel

Felipe Melo’s contract with Palmeiras runs until December 31, the club has not yet positioned itself whether or not it will renew with the steering wheel that has been part of Verdão since 2017

Felipe Melo returned to playing for Palmeiras in the 2-0 victory against Chapecoense at Arena Condá. The player won the opportunity after the embezzlement of Danilo, who remained in São Paulo to take care of his injured ankle. Even conquering the title, Felipe Melo’s future remains undefined. The player has a contract until December this year, and the definition of whether or not to renew the relationship with the 38-year-old midfielder should only happen during the administration of the new president who will take over Verdão in December.

During a press conference granted after the match, coach Abel Ferreira revealed some demands he has been making to the player and about the role played in the team. “We all talk a lot about Felipe Melo and I’m going to talk about the sports part. I demand a lot from Felipe, when he plays or not, I want an active captain, who is present at all times, when he starts and transmits energy, positive aggression to the kids, because they have a lot to grow to compete. He doesn’t lose a duel, he helps to defend and this we have to understand. Danilo, Menino, Patrick, Veron, Renan, who is a champion, Dudu, Luiz Adriano, Rony, everyone has to see his competitive attitude, especially in defensive moments”, he said.

Abel highlighted that he needs Felipe Melo to put his captain’s strength into practice to collaborate with Verdão’s projects. “We need a strong team at all times. I count on Felipe as the captain that he is, Gómez, Weverton, Rocha, Willian, as the captains that they are, to motivate the players. The club has a very risky project and we need these players to pass on this competitiveness, because we cannot have 50% players. The Brazilian player with the ball is the best I’ve ever seen, but the rest are missing, without the ball. The player spends three minutes touching the ball, and another 87 without the ball. When they understand that they need to be complete, we can rise to the next level.”.

The performance and comparison with Danilo were inevitable, but despite the differences, the coach praised the player’s performance. “If we want to be solid defensively, we have to defend everyone. My teams cannot concede goals as they suffer. Defensive solidity is the basis for attacking. And anyone who doesn’t have this spirit won’t play with me, it was this conversation that we had very clear with videos. He can introduce us to these energies in duels. And when he doesn’t play, he’s not 23, he’s 38, he can’t run like he does or gives the intensity of Danilo and Zé, but he helps us in other things. I liked his attitude, I hope he continues to infect the group”, he assessed.

Palmeiras’ next match is against Atlético-MG, in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, on Tuesday, 21, at 9:30 pm, Brasília time. Danilo is still a doubt for the duel, if the player is not available to Abel, the coach should cast Felipe Melo once again as a starter.