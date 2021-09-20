Ferj calls clubs for a meeting on the 2022 Carioca Championship; Globe makes proposal

The clubs participating in the Carioca Championship were summoned by the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation for the Arbitration Council meeting this Monday. At the meeting, various topics will be discussed. Among them, a proposal from TV Globo on the debt related to the termination of the 2020 contract.

Last season, the State was shown by record and by pay-per-view of clubs, being considered a fiasco in collection and dissemination. Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco, in addition to the small ones, made less money than in Globo’s time.

I asked here and Globo’s proposal that Ferj will discuss with the Carioca Championship clubs in the arbitration council tomorrow is about the outstanding balance of the 2020 termination. Are you dissatisfied with the current Record-Sportsview model? Yes. And since May, as I always say…. To see tomorrow. — Gabriel Vaquer (@bielvaquer) September 19, 2021

Read below the call, available on the Ferj website:

ARBITRAL COUNCIL – SERIES A CALL NOTICE

The Professional Series A Clubs, in addition to the Representative of the Athlete Category, pursuant to Articles 59 and 60 of the Statute, are called to participate in the Meeting of the Arbitration Council to be held on September 20, 2021 (Monday) , at 3:00 pm, at FERJ’s headquarters, located at Av. Professor Manoel de Abreu, No. 76, Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, in order to deal with the following agenda:

1) Terms of the Carioca Championship rights assignment contracts.

2) Criteria for distributing resources from the 2021 and 2022 International Rights contracts to clubs.

3) Criteria for distribution to clubs of resources arising from the open TV contract and respective insertions for the 2022 Campeonato Carioca.

4) Criteria for distribution to clubs of resources from other media for the 2022 Carioca Championship.

5) Existing real proposals from interested parties in the 2022 Campeonato Carioca properties, to be presented by Sportview.

6) TV Globo’s proposal for the Campeonato Carioca.

7) Other matters within the competence of the Arbitration Council pertaining to the 2022 Carioca Championship.

8) General matters.

Members should preferably be represented by their president, emphasizing that in addition to the measures already adopted for environmental sanitation, distance, use of masks, availability of alcohol gel and others, in accordance with the recommendations of health authorities in combating dissemination of COVID-19, all participants must, upon arrival at FERJ, undergo a clinical epidemiological questionnaire and rapid nasal swab test (except those who prove a similar non-reactive test performed in the last 48 hours or who have already recovered from Covid infection -19) for the detection of Ag from Sars.CoV.2, it being imperative to enter the entity’s dependencies the absence of data suggestive of contagiousness.

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2021.

RUBENS LOPES DA COSTA FILHO PRESIDENT