Fernando Diniz regrets Vasco’s new draw and criticizes referee in disallowed goal: “He didn’t even check the VAR” | Vasco

In two games in charge of Vasco, Fernando Diniz saw the same script: a victory that turns into a draw with a goal suffered in the match’s stoppages. This Sunday, after the 1 to 1 with Cruzeiro in São Januário, the coach regretted another stumbling block, but also criticized the referee of the match, André Luiz de Freitas Castro.

+ Vasco’s performances: Nenê has a good return to São Januário in a tie with Cruzeiro

That’s because, before Cruzeiro’s goal, there was a cancellation of a goal by Daniel Amorim. The referee saw Gabriel Pec’s hand touch at the beginning of the play. Diniz, however, questioned how the bid was revised.

– We are sad with the result of the game, a week that, according to what the team played, was supposed to have scored six points. But football, like life, has events that we will try to explain, but we will conjecture, raise hypotheses, we don’t know why the referee annulled the goal, he didn’t even check the VAR. It’s an interpretive move, he has to see if he caught the ball or not. There are people who say it was nothing, there are people who say it was missing. He didn’t even check it out,” said Diniz.

1 of 1 Fernando Diniz Vasco — Photo: André Durão Fernando Diniz Vasco — Photo: André Durão

Vasco’s coach also complained about the origin of the corner kick that resulted in Cruzeiro’s equalizer.

– The foul that originated the corner kick, Cruzeiro players had their backs to the ball, Leo Jabá tried to anticipate, for me, a normal, clean shot, and he fouled. From the foul came the corner and the goal. A goal that we were with perhaps the highest possible team on the field. With practically four defenders plus Amorim, Andrey and we ended up taking the goal – lamented Diniz.

Check out other responses from Fernando Diniz at the press conference:

– We don’t have much to explain about this, just regret it, and for the fans it’s a regret, I have a great desire to help Vasco, we’re doing everything possible to make the team win as soon as possible. Ask the fans to continue believing that Vasco is the team to come back and have to come back. My feeling of frustration at the result.

– Due to the team’s performance in both games, I can’t say I’m frustrated, because the team played to win against CRB and Cruzeiro. We managed to play with possession, dominating, when we needed to retreat we retreated and we had the best chances to do the second and third. They had a shot in the first half, the goal and nothing else. So we deserved the victory. We have to continue to believe, improve and win the next game.

ARBITRATION ERRORS IN BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL

– I wasn’t here before, so I’ll talk about these two games. I think arbitration has to have a minimum of care. It is very difficult for us to talk about arbitration, but regarding the use of the VAR, it is an important measure in football, but here in Brazil it does more harm than it helps. Today what irritated was the fact that the judge did not go there to see the bid. Who needs to see is the referee, not the VAR. He didn’t even check the bid. The foul thing, for me, was not foul. He was way ahead of me. In my opinion, it was not lacking.

– I love Vasco’s fans, one of my biggest wishes is to make them smile again. For this to happen, the team has to move up to Serie A, and we will do everything possible to make Vasco move up. I believe not because I’m optimistic, but because I believe in the strength of work, I believe, like today, the games we had much more chance of winning than drawing. If we continue like this, the ball will start to come in, and those victories that are slipping away will start coming our way.

– It is very important that the fans come to the next game, continue to encourage us, today there were few people, but it has already helped a lot. It’s very nice to see Vasco’s fans singing, encouraging the team and from here on this side there will be a lot of work until the end. We won’t let up, we’ll keep working and believing in the team’s possibilities.

– About Nenê, I think there was a misunderstanding. The information I had was that he had asked for a replacement. I took it off because the information that came in was that he had asked for a replacement. The goal was very important, he has a lot of quality and charisma to score, he is an extremely decisive player.

WHAT CAN VASCO NOT ALLOW TO HAPPEN TO GET TO THE G-4?

– Only question that is easy to ask and difficult to answer. What I say is that we have to work on all fronts just as we are working here incessantly, to close all the holes. Today one of the concerns I had is to leave a strong team, more rested. Cano already had a yellow card and was dedicating himself to rest, and Amorim, who ended up scoring and has a super high average of goals per minute played at Vasco, a super whole, high guy, who eventually, the way the game was happening, the chance that Cruzeiro would have would actually be in the set pieces. We had maybe the best team possible to avoid a set-piece goal, and we ended up taking it.

– Sometimes in life you do what you can, which you can control, but even so the result eludes us as it is today. What could I have done differently? I would do the things I did, and we ended up taking the goal for a number of things. So what we need to do is keep working, systematically believing more and more, and when things are the way they are, the team is playing well, it’s showing evolution, it’s better understanding the concepts, Vasco’s players work a lot, I have no complaints.

– We also try to rest, but I’m always training on the pitch, playing videos, and the players are very committed to seeking access. We have to talk about our desire and the objective of making Vasco go up. Difficult thing, but we have to believe and work.

PERSON WHO SAID NENÊ ASKED TO LEAVE?

– I can’t and wouldn’t do it, there isn’t any here, I’ll never throw a person into a shark. absolutely, this is wanting to put a load on someone and grind people like football is used to. Whenever I can, it won’t happen. from me, you will never hear such a thing, I find it extremely unfair to do this to anyone. That was what happened. We have to try to avoid this so that we can have a better relationship.