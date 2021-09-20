find out how many times he has left the field for Barcelona in LaLiga in the last decade

Surrounded by high expectations for being a classic of French football, the departure between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon was marked by a rare scene: the replacement of Lionel Messi. drawn by Maurício Pochettino 31 minutes into the second half, which was broadcast exclusively to Star+ subscribers, the Argentine lived again a situation that occurred in few opportunities in the times of Barcelona.

Second survey of the statistics portal choose, the player has left the field replaced only 17 times since January 2010, a number equivalent to 5% of the 370 matches in which the ace started as a starter by the Catalan giant in Laliga.

Messi has not left the field in a change since January 9, when he replaced Martin Braithwaite after scoring two goals in the 4-0 rout against Grenade, being spared by Ronald Koeman for the season sequel. Before that, the Argentine had not left the field in a change since the beginning of 2018, in confrontation with the Celtic of Vigo for the King’s Cup.

In a press conference after the 2-1 victory against Lyon, Maurício Pochettino opened the game, revealed why he took the hit and explained the attacker’s sullen face, another striking scene from last Sunday’s unexpected moment.

“I asked him how he was and he told me he was fine. Everyone knows he’s a great player, but we have five changes. We are with the bank to make decisions”, said the coach.

The two teams return to the field on Wednesday for the French Championship. O PSG visit the Metz, while the Lyon receive the troyes. The two matches take place at 4 pm (GMT) and will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Paris Saint-Germain is still leading the French and with 100% success. Now there are 18 points in six matches, five more than the runner-up Marseille Olympics.