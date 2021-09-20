Find out who won Lampião’s first race

The Bil Araújo model won the first test of the lamp in A Fazenda 13, which took place this Sunday afternoon (19th). The dynamic that can involve luck, agility, skill or strength gained gives the winner the secret power of the lamp that is revealed during the formation of the garden.

Inside the lantern are two powers that are called red and green flame. Each of them is characterized by benefits and harms. The owner of the lamp must choose the pawns who will receive the consequences of the powers. of the flames. The power chosen by this week’s audience was B: “The owner of this Power must exchange two residents of the Bay for two pawns of the Headquarters“.

In the competition, competitors needed to hit balls in the opponent’s basket until he was eliminated. The former Big Brother de Portugal participant was the first to leave the competition. The dispute was between Bil and Tiago, at the end of the dispute, Bil ended up getting the better of it and becoming the first winner of the Lampião competition.

With that, Tiago and Dayane go straight to Baia and need to pull two more reality shows to go down with them. The chosen participants were funk player MC Gui and digital influencer Liziane Gutierrez. Tiago Piquilo, inclusive, ended up getting injured during the dynamic held this Sunday afternoon (19).

Continues after advertising

Upon returning to headquarters, the singer was taken care of by Valentina Francavilla. On social networks, netizens expressed concern about the pawn: “Let’s hope that our pawn @tiagopiquilo hasn’t been seriously injured”, wrote the singer’s official Twitter profile.

“As the foot of Tiago Piquilo mds was left, it looked like an ostrich egg”, another Internet user on Twitter was startled. Bil Araújo’s victory was also reflected in the networks: “Bil deserved this participation in the farm a lot, he didn’t get anything at BBB. It’s been wonderful to follow”, vibrated a fan.

“He came to embarrass himself and force something he is not: a player”, evaluated another netizen. “Poor males! You have such a big ego! Remembering that he only managed to win because he joined the two against Dayane. In short: 2 against 1 a person”, evaluated another viewer of A Fazenda 13 on Twitter.