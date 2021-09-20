First power of red flame is decided

Today is Fire Test day and the first power of the red flame in this edition of The Farm is already decided!
Adriane Galisteu interrupted the Playplus live broadcast to advise which was the most voted power by the public: the winner of the competition must exchange 2 pawns from the stall for 2 pawns from the headquarters.
The power will be used in the formation of the field, which takes place this Tuesday, and promises to interfere a lot in the game.
It is worth remembering that the bay of Dayane, Dynho, Mussunzinho, Nego do Borel, Solange Gomes and Victor Pecoraro was closed yesterday and a new one will be formed today in the Fire Test.
The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party
A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13
The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss
The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area
A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party
The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party
The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team
The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party
The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party
The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party
The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas
The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration
