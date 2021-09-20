Flamengo prepares Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís for the Libertadores return game; Diego is new on Wednesday | Flamengo

Maximum strength only in Ecuador. In this way, Flamengo prepares for the semifinal of the Libertadores, against Barcelona de Guayaquil. Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta are out of next Wednesday’s match at Maracanã, and are prepared to return to Ecuador, on the 29th. Diego Ribas is the one who has great chances to be available for the game in Rio, while David Luiz will be rated.

+ Analysis: Flamengo breaks its rule, is harmless in attack and Renato’s options don’t work

1 of 3 Filipe Luís did field work, but still with physiotherapy — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Filipe Luís did field work, but still with physiotherapy — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

The quartet was at Ninho do Urubu on the Sunday the team lost to Grêmio to continue the work. With muscle injuries, Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís didn’t even start the transition process to the field and are banned for Wednesday. There is optimism about recovery for a week later.

+ Renato Gaucho calms the spirits after defeat: “When we lose, is everything wrong?”

The muscle injury in Arrascaeta’s left thigh is not considered serious, exams indicated grade one, but the short time for recovery prevents Flamengo from running the risk of worsening with participation in the first semifinal. The midfielder felt the problem in the victory by 3-1 over Palmeiras, on the 12th, after returning from the Uruguayan team, and the memory of having exposed him to the risk of injury even when worn out is still alive.

Best Moments: Flamengo 0 x 1 Grêmio for the 21st round of the Brasileirão

Filipe Luís is in a more advanced stage, but he is not yet able to enter the field. The lateral has already done activities on the Ninho lawn, but still under the supervision of physiotherapists. With that, Renê remains in the team against Barcelona.

Diego Ribas’s situation is the one that generates the most optimism. The midfielder has already gone through the transition process and the trend is that he will join his teammates this Monday for normal activities and be available to Renato Gaúcho.

Finally, David Luiz has the situation discussed by the technical committee. Despite having presented with the cardiovascular condition up to date, the defender still lacks muscle reinforcement to be in full shape. There is, in turn, the chance of being listed to stay on the bench in front of the fan who promises to appear in good public at Maracanã.

2 of 3 David Luiz has participated in activities with the group, but the commission is cautious — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF David Luiz has participated in activities with the group, but the commission is cautious — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

Flamengo and Barcelona compete in the Libertadores semifinal on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. Before, on Tuesday, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG measure forces in São Paulo.