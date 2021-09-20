Flamengo: Renato Gaúcho talks about losing to Grêmio and calms the fans’ spirits

Coach believes that Grêmio was superior last night, at Maracanã, talks about the wear of the team in three competitions and remains calm after a second defeat under his command in 17 games

Yesterday (19), at Maracanã, we had another reunion of Renato Gaucho with his former club. Flamengo and Guild met at Maracanã days after the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. This time, better for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, who won the game 1-0 with a goal by Miguel Borja. It was Renato Gaúcho’s second defeat at Flamengo’s command in 17 games.

At the press conference, Renato did not hide his frustration at the defeat. Although, the coach made a point of calming things down after the match., cited the wear and tear of playing in three different competitions and stated that there was no lack of team delivery. “Is this all because of a loss? Every three days we have a decision. When we win, it’s okay, when we lose is everything wrong?”, he said.

Renato highlighted about the delivery of the team: “We’re in this strong grip, always with a different team, it’s not easy. But there was no lack of a fight. Everyone surrendered. I had already said in the lecture that it would be very difficult, even because of Grêmio’s situation in the championship. That’s what happened. Grêmio fought a lot and was happier, scoring the first goal.” The result, Flamengo remained in third place in Brasileirão, with 34 points.

In addition, the coach spoke of the decision to remove Éverton Ribeiro from the game: “Everton wasn’t even supposed to play, because he had a problem with his leg. He had said that he could play 45 minutes and a maximum of 15, 20 minutes. It was a risk we were taking.” On Monday, the rubro-negro coach should start thinking about the game against Barcelona, ​​according to him.

About the Wednesday game, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, Renato said that he has already talked to the players. “One of the themes of the lecture was this. I told no one to worry and think about Wednesday’s game. […] I told them: ‘you are to blame, thankfully, because Flamengo played in three high-level competitions. It’s the price you pay.’ It’s part, working in a big club is what gives. We are fighting for three competitions. Now you have to understand that wear is very high.