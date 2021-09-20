For 69% of Brazilians, the country’s economic situation has worsened, says Datafolha – 09/20/2021 – Market

For 69% of Brazilians, the country’s economic situation has worsened in recent months, according to a Datafolha survey carried out from September 13th to 15th.

The number is close to the highest levels ever recorded in surveys in which this question was made. In 2015, in the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), it reached 82%. In June 2018, in the Michel Temer (MDB) government, 72%.

In the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party), the question appeared in the 2019 polls, when the result was around 35%, and now, in September 2021. The question was not included in the surveys carried out in 2020, after the beginning of the pandemic .

The survey was conducted in person, with 3,667 Brazilians in 190 municipalities. The margin of error is two percentage points down or up.

Even among government supporters, negative opinion prevails. To 31%, the economy improved, to 36%, it got worse. For 32%, it stayed as it was.

The economic environment has deteriorated in recent months: water crisis, high unemployment, a stagnant economy in the last quarter and rising inflation and interest rates are some examples.

Authoritarian threats made by the president and measures with fiscal impact also contributed to bring down the stock exchange and to the rise of the dollar.

According to Datafolha, the economic situation in the country has worsened for 74% of women and 62% of men; for about 70% of people aged 16 to 44 and 65% of respondents above this age group; 62% of evangelicals and 71% of Catholics.

Men, older people and evangelicals stand out in the profile of those with the most positive evaluation from the government, as shown by sheet when releasing the new numbers on the president’s popularity.

The assessment of the economic downturn falls as the respondent’s income increases. It is 70% in the range up to two minimum wages and 62% in those above ten minimum wages, for example.

In terms of education, the opposite occurs: 64% of people with primary education and 74% of those with higher education say that the economy has deteriorated.

By region, the negative assessment of the economy is 70% in the Southeast and Northeast and 65% in other regions. By occupation, the high rate among unregistered wage earners (77%) and students (74%) and the lowest among entrepreneurs (54%) stands out.

NEXT MONTHS

Datafolha also asked whether, in the coming months, the country’s economic situation will improve, worsen or stay as it is.

For 39%, it will get worse, a percentage that was 35% in the previous survey, from July 2021, and had reached a record of 65% in the survey in March of this year, when the health crisis worsened and there was no payment of emergency aid .

In the 2020 surveys, after the start of the pandemic, 41% had a negative expectation. At the beginning of the government, in 2019, it was 18%.

The index of those who think the country’s economy will improve also fluctuated within the margin of error, from 30% in July to 28% in September this year. In March, 11% were optimistic. At the beginning of the government, it was 50%.

Pessimism is greatest among people who have a negative assessment of the Bolsonaro government: 54% of them think the economic scenario will get worse. Among those who assess the government as excellent/good, it is 13%.

The evaluation of the economy is more negative among women (42%), respondents with higher education (47%), people aged 16 to 44 and those with an income of up to five minimum wages (about 40% in these last two clippings), all of them groups in which the government has a low pass rate.

The expectation of the financial market is for an economy to grow close to 5% this year, a result that considers the statistical load of performance until the first semester and contemplates an economy practically stagnant in the second semester, according to calculations made by several economists.

Inflation is already close to 10%, and interest rates should reach 8% by the end of this year.

With political turmoil expected until the presidential elections, growth estimates for 2022 start to fall below 1% and, although most analysts rule out the risk of rationing, a consumption reduction program could throw the country into another recession.