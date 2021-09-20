For every 10 motorcycles stolen in SP, 8 were from Honda; See list

Theft and theft of motorcycles in the state of São Paulo continue to be one of the main security problems in the region. Data from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), collected by Ituran, showed that, between January and July 2021, 17,957 motorcycles and similar were stolen or stolen within the state.

Ituran, a company specializing in tracking and insurance services for vehicles, said that there is no day of the week preferred by thieves. However, the night period – between 6 pm and midnight – is the most dangerous, accounting for 6,971 of all occurrences. Among the models, motorcycles with up to 10 years of use are more in the crosshairs of criminals.

In São Paulo, the most dangerous regions, that is, those that registered the highest number of occurrences, were Centro, Tatuapé, Vila Mariana, Santana, São Mateus, Itaim Bibi, Bela Vista, Campo Grande and Ipiranga. According to Ituran, motorcycles are more prone to theft than theft, unlike cars. As a result, thieves’ approaches are often more violent.

The ranking of the 10 most stolen motorcycles in the state of São Paulo reflects the market share of automakers and motorcycles as well. With Honda having 8 of the 10 most stolen. The only point further out of the curve is the Honda Lead 110, a scooter that was discontinued a few years ago, increasing demand for parts.

The 10 most stolen motorcycles in São Paulo until July

Total: 3,460

Theft: 1,383

Theft: 2,025

Others: 52

Total: 2,252

Theft: 802

Theft: 1,424

Others: 26

Total: 1,798

Theft: 466

Theft: 1,302

Others: 30

Total: 927

Theft: 418

Theft: 502

Others: 7

Total: 877

theft: 205

Theft: 669

Others: 3

Total: 849

Theft: 319

Theft: 517

Others: 13

Total: 738

Theft: 289

Theft: 441

Others: 8

Total: 409

theft: 159

Theft: 248

Others: 2

Total: 392

Theft: 93

Theft: 294

Others: 5

Total: 207

Theft: 23

Theft: 183

Others: 1