For every 10 motorcycles stolen in SP, 8 were from Honda; See list

Theft and theft of motorcycles in the state of São Paulo continue to be one of the main security problems in the region. Data from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), collected by Ituran, showed that, between January and July 2021, 17,957 motorcycles and similar were stolen or stolen within the state.
Ituran, a company specializing in tracking and insurance services for vehicles, said that there is no day of the week preferred by thieves. However, the night period – between 6 pm and midnight – is the most dangerous, accounting for 6,971 of all occurrences. Among the models, motorcycles with up to 10 years of use are more in the crosshairs of criminals.
In São Paulo, the most dangerous regions, that is, those that registered the highest number of occurrences, were Centro, Tatuapé, Vila Mariana, Santana, São Mateus, Itaim Bibi, Bela Vista, Campo Grande and Ipiranga. According to Ituran, motorcycles are more prone to theft than theft, unlike cars. As a result, thieves’ approaches are often more violent.
The ranking of the 10 most stolen motorcycles in the state of São Paulo reflects the market share of automakers and motorcycles as well. With Honda having 8 of the 10 most stolen. The only point further out of the curve is the Honda Lead 110, a scooter that was discontinued a few years ago, increasing demand for parts.
The 10 most stolen motorcycles in São Paulo until July
Total: 3,460
Theft: 1,383
Theft: 2,025
Others: 52
Total: 2,252
Theft: 802
Theft: 1,424
Others: 26
Total: 1,798
Theft: 466
Theft: 1,302
Others: 30
Total: 927
Theft: 418
Theft: 502
Others: 7
Total: 877
theft: 205
Theft: 669
Others: 3
Total: 849
Theft: 319
Theft: 517
Others: 13
Total: 738
Theft: 289
Theft: 441
Others: 8
Total: 409
theft: 159
Theft: 248
Others: 2
Total: 392
Theft: 93
Theft: 294
Others: 5
Total: 207
Theft: 23
Theft: 183
Others: 1