For the first time, three black Brazilian diplomats occupy posts in Washington

WASHINGTON — From different Brazilian regions, three black career diplomats are leading a historic feat in one of the most strategic capitals for Itamaraty, the US. For the first time, these Afro-descendants, a minority in the diplomatic career, serve in the Brazilian embassy and in the Brazilian mission at the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, where the abolitionist Joaquim Nabuco was the first Brazilian ambassador, in 1905.

Marise Ribeiro Nogueira, 56, Jackson Luiz Lima Oliveira, 51, and Ernesto Batista Mané Júnior, 38, joined Itamaraty through the Affirmative Action Program (PAA) coordinated by the Rio Branco Institute. Created in 2002, the PAA was the first for racial inclusion on the Esplanade of Ministries, the result of commitments signed by Brazil during the III World Conference against Racism, in Durban, South Africa, in 2001. Through a public tender, the PAA selects afro-descendant candidates to receive an annual stipend of R$30,000 to pay for preparation expenses for the Diplomat Career Admission Competition (CACD).





As Itamaraty does not request a declaration of ethnicity from those entering the diplomatic career, there is no official total of black diplomats – estimates indicate that it would be only 5% of a total of 1,537 active workers. However, identification by ethnicity of students at Instituto Rio Branco began to exist from the PAA and also among those admitted under the 2014 law, which set aside 20% of vacancies in public examinations for afro-descendant candidates. From 2002 to 2014, 20 candidates benefiting from the scholarship entered the institute, and 32 black candidates were approved in the competition from 2014 to 2020. Of these, 27 were in places reserved in the quota law and five in places intended for broad competition, said the Ministry.

Marise Nogueira, from Rio de Janeiro, was the first scholarship recipient of the program, in 2002, approved by the CACD. Because of him, the diplomat can reduce her workday in Rio and intensify her studies. Daughter of an administrative agent and a mechanical turner, the diplomat graduated in medicine and, with the help of scholarships, studied English, French and a master’s degree. She currently serves as an adviser—two levels below the ambassadorship—at the embassy in Washington. For Nogueira, the fact that there are three black diplomats in the American capital indicates that it was worth investing in the affirmative action program:

— Our meeting in Washington is the result of a public policy that has been working well. By supporting the diversity of its representation through programs such as the Vocation Award for Diplomacy for Afro-descendants, the government values ​​the identity of the Brazilian people, seeks to repair inequalities and reiterates its commitment to promoting racial equality,” he said.

immigrant son

Jackson Lima was born in Santo Antônio de Jesus, in the Recôncavo Baiano, and went through a path of great effort to get the scholarship and pass the competition. He was a Portuguese/English teacher in Salvador when he decided to change his profession. Without a background in economics, he had to pay private tutors to ensure a good grade. For payment, he used resources from the PAA grant.

— Without the government’s encouragement, I would never have been able to pass the contest. Neither I nor all the other blacks who were approved. The State has a moral duty to correct the imbalance in racial equality in Brazil and, at the same time, take the opportunity to increase the diversity of the cadre of diplomats,” said Lima.

Over the past four years, the diplomat served in Nigeria, Zambia and was an advisor at the Itamaraty’s Africa Department. In Washington, he works at the OAS, dealing with issues related to integral development. He is also pursuing a master’s degree at George Mason University in peace and conflict resolution.

Born in João Pessoa and the son of an immigrant from Guinea-Bissau and a Brazilian woman, Ernesto Mané Jr. holds a PhD in Nuclear Physics from the University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom. Since joining the diplomatic career seven years ago, he has been combining physics with diplomacy in his work. Therefore, he was assigned to work in the political sector of the embassy in Washington in the area of ​​disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. It also tracks US security policy for the Asia-Pacific region.

— What would Joaquim Nabuco, a convinced abolitionist and Brazil’s first ambassador to the US, say when he saw three black diplomats serving our country in such a strategic position? – question.

For ambassador Sônia Regina Guimarães Gomes, former Director of the Administration Department and former Coordinator of the Gender and Race Management Committee of the Itamaraty, in which Marise, Jackson and Ernesto were collaborators, the presence of the three diplomats in Washington demonstrates the maturity of society Brazilian. “Embracing the difference makes a difference. They open doors and paths and show that it is possible for young black people to rise to prominent positions,” he said.