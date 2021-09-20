Free Market and Disney+: it’s worth it

Two years after Amazon launched the prime service in Brazil, which included benefits in freight, access to a streaming platform and other advantages, now it was Mercado Livre’s turn to announce the company’s new subscription program with discounts on product deliveries and access to Disney+ and Star+ with values ​​from R$13.90.

The amount to be paid for access to the content depends on whether you are a regular customer of Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago. With the new partnership announced, it is possible to save between R$ 4 and R$ 45.90 – the original value of the combo.

On Amazon, from R$9.90 per month. you can have discounts or free shipping on product delivery and access to the catalog of movies and series, music, books and games. Compare the highlights of the two services below.

Is it worth getting into these packages?

But are all these packages worth it? Finance specialist and professor at Ibmec/RJ Ana Beatriz Mello evaluates with good eyes the combination of different services and guides the consumer to decide according to the need.

“Any membership of this type is related to the use you make. The first point is to know if there is any use in the subscription. At this time of increase in online shopping, I find the benefits offered to reduce shipping costs very interesting. There are cases that the The freight cost is the same as the product. So, it’s a very good idea. Amazon is a pioneer in this and now we have the arrival of the Free Market.”

The teacher also reinforces the importance of carefully analyzing the signatures before committing to payments. “Sometimes we are attracted by the facility we don’t use.”

Analyze each service carefully

For Gilvan Bueno Costa, member of the finance committee of the Rio de Janeiro Regional Administration Council, an individual analysis of each service is important. According to him, there are basically three important points that must be evaluated: income, consumption and content.

“From the income point of view, the Free Market appears in a sensational way for those who started to use the channel more for buying and selling and are now able to link up streaming services. From the consumption point of view, what most fits in their pockets is Amazon Prime for R$9.90”, says Bueno.

Compare the main highlights of the two companies:

Free market

Subscription, with Disney+ and Star+ streaming, free shipping and other benefits, from R$13.90 to R$41.70. The value depends on the customer’s level of use on the Mercado Livre business platform (the more purchases you make, the more discounts you have).

The normal price of the Disney+ and Star+ combo is R$45.90. The savings quoted below are in relation to this combo:

Level 1

Subscription: BRL 41.70

Savings: BRL 4.20

Level 2

Subscription: BRL 38.90

Savings: BRL 7

Level 3

Subscription: BRL 33.36

Savings: BRL 12.54

Level 4

Subscription: BRL 19.46

Savings: BRL 26.44

Level 5

Subscription: BRL 13.90

Savings: BRL 32

Level 6

Subscription: Free

Savings: BRL 45.90

Subscription offers other benefits:

Free shipping on purchases over R$79

45% discount on deliveries on orders below this value

Up to 50% off on HBO Max, Deezer and Paramount+ subscriptions

Discount of R$ 10 per month, paying with QR code in stores

Amazon Prime

With R$9.90 per month or R$89.90 per year, the subscriber has free access to five benefits.