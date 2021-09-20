Full moon is this Monday night, two days before the autumnal equinox

As the fall season approaches and cooler temperatures settle in, the full moon will debut in the skies this Monday (20) promoting an intensely bright moonlight.

In the Northern Hemisphere, this full moon is also known as the “harvest moon” as it traditionally gives farmers more time to harvest their summer crops at night.

Appearing two days before this year’s fall equinox, the full moon could be seen 17 minutes after sunset, according to NASA. In Brazil, the full moon can be observed from 20:55.

During the few days surrounding the appearance of the full moon, moonrise will occur within 25 to 30 minutes in the northern United States and 10 to 20 minutes in northern Canada and Europe, according to NASA.

Typically, the moon rises around sunset and until about 50 minutes later, according to EarthSky.

But when the full moon occurs near an autumnal equinox, like the full moon, the moon rises closer to sunset.

This year’s full moon will be the last of the summer season for those living in the northern hemisphere, while for those in the southern hemisphere it will be the fourth full moon of winter, according to EarthSky.

The full moon can look bigger and brighter than other full moons because this moon is physically closer to the horizon. The location of this moon gives the illusion of grandeur, though it is no bigger than other full moons.

Another peculiarity of the full moon is its color, which can look especially orange. This is also due to the fact that the full moon is closer to the horizon, which creates a thicker Earth atmosphere creating an orange hue, according to EarthSky.

It was a year of unusual celestial activity, with a rare third full moon, known as the Blue Moon, which appeared in late August.

Typically, it is more common for a season to have three full moons; however, this year, four full moons will occur in just one season, between the June solstice and the September equinox.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)