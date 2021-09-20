Gabby Petito: Body found in US during searches for missing influencer | World

A body that matches the description of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was found in a national park in Wyoming, USA, where the digital influencer was being sought, the FBI announced on Sunday (19).

The disappearance of Gabby Petito, who was traveling by car with her fiance, moved the country. Authorities had started a wide-ranging search to find the girl, who had disappeared since the 11th.

Her parents had last contacted the young woman when she was in the area of ​​Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, where the body was found.

“Earlier today, human remains were found that match the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” FBI agent Charles Jones reported at a news conference. “I would like to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Gabby’s family.”

Gabby Petito, in a 2019 image posted on her social network profile

Gabby Petito left her job in July to travel across the United States in a van with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. She documented the trip on Instagram.

Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida, more than two weeks ago, in Gabby’s van. He was declared “person of interest” by investigators and disappeared.

Laundrie’s parents haven’t seen him since Tuesday (14), according to North Port police, who are now working a “multiple disappearance” case.

Gabby Petito: The mysterious disappearance of a young man traveling the US with a fiance in a van

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito