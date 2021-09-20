Gabby Petito case: body found, but police are still looking for answers

Credit, Find Gabby/Facebook

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito disappeared while traveling with her fiance

A body that matches the description of young American Gabby Petito, who was missing, was found by teams searching a national park in the US state of Wyoming.

“As all parents can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for your family,” FBI agent Charles Jones told the press, holding back tears.

“The cause of death has not been determined,” he added.

Petito, 22, was visiting Grand Teton National Park with her fiance Brian Laundrie when he disappeared.