Gabby Petito case: body found, but police are still looking for answers

Credit, Find Gabby/Facebook Photo caption, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito disappeared while traveling with her fiance

A body that matches the description of young American Gabby Petito, who was missing, was found by teams searching a national park in the US state of Wyoming.

“As all parents can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for your family,” FBI agent Charles Jones told the press, holding back tears.

“The cause of death has not been determined,” he added.

Petito, 22, was visiting Grand Teton National Park with her fiance Brian Laundrie when he disappeared.

Laundrie was declared an “interested person” (a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may have a relationship with an investigating case) in the case, but was not charged with any crime. He refused to speak to the police and disappeared a few days later.

The FBI, the US federal police, said that while forensic examinations still did not “confirm 100%” that the remains were Petito’s, they were consistent with his description.

Petito’s father, Joseph, posted a photo of his daughter on Twitter shortly after the interview with journalists.

Laundrie and Petito set off on a trailer trip across the country in July, documenting their adventures on social media.

A video they posted on YouTube, showing them smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

Credit, North Port Police Photo caption, Gabby Petito (right) disappeared while traveling with her fiance Brian Laundrie (left), who is now also missing

But on September 1, after a month of traveling, Laundrie returned home to Florida in her white van and no Petito. His family reported his disappearance 10 days later.

On Friday (9/17), police said Laundrie’s family said they had not seen their son since Tuesday and that investigators were “frustrated” by the events.

A search team spent the weekend combing a 25,000-acre Florida wildlife preserve for signs of Laundrie, with sniffer dogs and drones, but as of Sunday night nothing was found.

The Laundrie family released a statement through their lawyer, saying: “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family is praying for Gabby and her family.”

Thousands of comments were left on the couple’s Instagram pages, and protesters gathered outside the Laundrie family home on Friday shouting “where’s Gabby?”

At the Sunday night press conference (9/19), Jones said the information the police received from the public was “remarkable” and renewed his call for anyone with information to come forward.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Large search operation was carried out in Wyoming National Park, where Gabby Petito was last seen

Two weeks before Petito’s disappearance, on Aug. 12, police in the southern Utah city of Moab were called into a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

Police released a body camera that showed Petito crying and complaining about his mental health to the police. She also said that the couple had been arguing more often.

Police officers recommended that they spend the night apart, but did not open an inquiry. It is still unknown what happened after that.