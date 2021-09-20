Gabby Petito case: body found during search for missing girl | Behavior

Reproduction/Instagram Gabby Petito case: body found during searches for missing girl

FLORIDA — A body, still unidentified, was found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, as police search for 22-year-old blogger Gabby Petito, known as Gabby, who has been missing since the beginning of the month when she didn’t return from a trip she was taking across the country with her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

According to CNN, news of the discovery of the corpse comes as Florida authorities are also looking for Petito’s fiance, after the family told police on Friday that they had not seen him since last Tuesday. At a press conference this Sunday, FBI said the body matches Petito’s description, however, it will only be possible to confirm through DNA testing, in addition to the cause of death.

Twitter FBI Starts Search for Missing Blogger in US

On twitter, the North Port Police lamented the death of Gabby. “Our focus from the beginning, together with the FBI and national partners, has been to bring it home. We will continue to work with the FBI to find more answers.”

On Saturday, US federal police said they were focusing on an area of ​​the park known as the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, and were seeking information on anyone who stayed there between Aug. 27-30 and may have seen Petito. , your partner or the van.

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Laundrie, 23, was not charged with the girl’s disappearance, but investigators believe he is withholding important information about what could have happened to Petito. Petito’s family released a statement after authorities announced that Laundrie’s whereabouts were unknown, saying, “Gabby’s entire family wants the world to know that Brian is not missing. He is in hiding. Gabby is missing.”

Gabrielle has not communicated with her family since August, when she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming (USA). According to police, Brian who returned home alone to Florida the following month is considered a “relevant person” in the investigation.

The couple, who were traveling in an SUV, were sharing photos and videos of their trip on social media. The two are childhood sweethearts and moved from Blue Point, New York, in 2019 to live in North Port.

Last Thursday, a video released by the Moab Police Department showed the two being stopped on Aug. 12 after a witness reported a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple, according to The Guardian website. In the recording made by one of the police officers, the young woman appears crying and complaining about her mental health to the security agent.

Despite the fight, there was no record of a police occurrence and there are no details of what would have happened afterwards. The van in which the couple was traveling is being examined by the police in search of clues that will help to clarify the mystery of the girl’s disappearance.

Laundrie’s sister Cassie Laundrie told Good Morning America that she was worried. “Obviously my family and I want Gabby to be found safe,” Laundrie said.

“She’s like a sister and my kids love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and be found and that’s just a big misunderstanding.”

They look for blogger Gabrielle Petito, 22, known as Gabby, who has been missing since the beginning of the month when she didn’t return from a trip she was doing across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23. He was not accused of the disappearance of the young woman, but for investigators he would be withholding important information. This weekend, his family said Brian hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.