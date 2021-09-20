Gabby Petito case: US police find youtuber’s remains; family mourns the young woman’s death on social networks

How sad… The case of youtuber Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who disappeared in August after traveling in a van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, reached a tragic discovery. The FBI announced, on Sunday night (19), that the search group found what they believed to be the remains of the young woman, in Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming, USA.

The Denver branch of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), a police unit of the US Department of Justice, revealed at a press conference that, in partnership with the National Park Service and local police, it had found a body “consistent with the description” of the influencer. “Earlier today (19), human remains were discovered, consistent with Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s description,” said Chris Jones of the FBI. “Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.” added.

Also according to the official, the body was found near the area dedicated to camping “Spread Creek”, inside Bridger-Teton Park, which was one of the destinations visited by Gabby and her fiance Brian during the cross-country trip, documented by the couple on YouTube.

Unfortunately, hours later, confirmation of Gabby’s death came through the young woman’s social media. On the Instagram profile, which previously belonged to her, the Petito family lamented what had happened. “Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby was found dead. Our focus from the beginning, together with the FBI, was to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI to find more answers.”, said a publication.

The family’s attorney, Richard Stafford, released a statement to FOX News, urging the media to give family members space so they could suffer in private. In the text, they also thanked the authorities for their “tireless efforts” to find Petito. “I am making a personal request to members of the press to refrain from contacting the Schmidt and Petito family,” wrote Stafford, referring to the blonde’s parents and stepfathers. “Due to today’s developments, we are asking the press and media to have some decorum and sensitivity towards Gabby’s family and allow them to suffer. I will contact you when Gabby’s family is ready to make a public statement.”, concluded. In a third publication, they also asked for justice for their daughter. “Today, we honor Gabby Petito and her family. We still need answers to our questions.” wrote.

remember the case

On September 11, the American youtuber Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her parents. The strange case began when the girl’s fiance, also content creator Brian Laundrie, returned home from a van trip across the US, without his loved one who had accompanied him until then, on September 1st. According to information from the Suffolk County Police Department, in New York, Petito’s parents reported his disappearance on Saturday (11).

In testimony, the pair claimed that they had been unable to contact her during the last week of August, when the young woman was passing through Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The region is known for its vast plains and also for the mountain range called “Rocky Mountains” (Rocky Mountains, in Portuguese), much sought after by adventure lovers. The tour was part of the big van ride that Gabby and Brian were taking across the country and sharing on the web. On August 19, the couple published a video of the trip. In the 8-minute vlog, Petito and Laundrie drove through California, Utah and other states in their 2012 Ford Transit van.

According to NBC News, Gabby’s last call to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, came the day before, Aug. 24, via FaceTime. The woman also claimed to have received text messages from her daughter’s number until Aug. 30, but insisted she wasn’t sure if the messages had actually been sent by the young woman. Schmidt also revealed that the daughter confessed to having doubts about the future of her relationship with Laundrie, but did not present any indication that she was unhappy during the trip.

Following the report of the disappearance, authorities expressed concern about Brian. That’s because, according to information released by the Suffolk PD, the boy returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, without the girl, 10 days before Gabby was reported missing.

He has since refused to cooperate with the investigations and has been declared a “person of interest,” or suspect, when the Moab, Utah Police Department released an astonishing video of Gabby dated August 12th. The records, taken by a police officer’s body camera, took place after an alleged incident of domestic violence between the two, days before the girl’s disappearance.

In the footage, the officer asks a visibly shaken Gabby why she is crying. “I’m sorry we just had a fight this morning. Some personal problems”, she answers. “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday”, adds Brian. Gabby then continues to vent, apologizes again and claims that she was distracting the boy and that, because of that, he hit a pothole in the road.

YouTuber says she scratched and slapped her fiance. “I was trying to get him to stop telling me to calm down,” she insists, through her tears. As a result, the authorities interrupted their trip for one night, keeping them apart to avoid further discussions, but the couple ended up following the trip the next day (13), without any complaints being filed. Watch:

Despite the Petito family’s desperate appeal to Brian Laundrie’s parents, the family refused to turn over their son or share with authorities any information that would help them find the influencer.

However, on Friday (17), according to Reuters, Gabby’s fiance, who was already considered a suspect, was also reported as “missing”. “The Laundrie family’s attorney called FBI investigators on Friday night, indicating that the family would like to report their son’s disappearance. The family now claims not to have seen Brian since Tuesday (14) this week.”, reported Josh Taylor, spokesman for North Port police.

According to Laundrie’s family, he left home with a backpack last Tuesday, saying he was going to the reservation to help with the search for the bride. So far, the police have not been able to locate Brian. After the incident, Richard Stafford, lawyer for the Petito family, spoke about the matter in an interview with CNN. “The entire Gabby family wants the world to know that Brian isn’t missing, he’s hiding. Gabby is the one who’s missing”, scored.