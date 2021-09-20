Gabriel Chapecó is sick at Flamengo x Grêmio and needs to be seen in an ambulance; see | Guild

Goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó got sick during Grêmio’s victory over Flamengo at Maracanã, on Sunday night, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, and had to be seen in the ambulance at the stadium. He got the worst of it in a clash with teammate Ruan early in the second half. (watch the video above) .

The move took place after two minutes, in a free kick in favor of the Rio team. Everton Ribeiro raised the ball in Grêmio’s area, Chapecó went out to clear it, but hit the defender, who was running to close the game.

The goalkeeper went to the ground, couldn’t get up again and started to feel sick. Promptly attended to by the Grêmio medical department for about five minutes, he had to be replaced by Brenno.

1 of 1 Rafinha helps Grêmio’s medical department take care of Chapecó — Photo: André Durão / ge Rafinha helps Grêmio’s medical department assist Chapecó — Photo: André Durão / ge

Chapecó left the field on the stretcher and was seen in one of the ambulances that were in the stadium. According to a report by physician Márcio Dornelles to the SporTV report, he had nausea and vomiting, but he did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The club’s press office also informed that the player is recovering well in the dressing room and will be reevaluated.