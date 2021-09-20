Gabriel receives a third yellow card, sent off after the game and defrauds Corinthians for two rounds

Midfielder Gabriel will be missing from Corinthians for the next two rounds of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, against América-MG, the player received a yellow card, his third in the competition, and was sent off by the referee after the match.

In the 50th minute of the second half, Gabriel committed a foul in a ball dispute and was yellowed. After the final whistle, the shirt 5 went to judge Savio Pereira Sampaio to complain about the bid and ended up taking the straight red. With this, the athlete will fulfill both the automatic suspension for the third yellow and the suspension for expulsion.

After the duel, in the game’s summary, the referee explained what motivated Gabriel’s expulsion: “Expelled with a red card directly after the end of the game for uttering the following words with his finger raised and in a high tone of voice in my direction: ‘you took me out of the next fucking game man***’. I inform you that I was offended by such an attitude.”

The defensive midfielder does not face Palmeiras, Timão’s opponent in the next round, next Saturday, and will also be out of the game against Red Bull Bragantino, on October 2nd.

For the position, coach Sylvinho has Xavier on the bench as a first defensive midfielder. The young man, who entered against Atlético-GO just replacing Gabriel, should win a chance among the holders. The 22nd round Derby will take place next Saturday, at 7pm, again at the Neo Química Arena.

