Gas Station Simulator: Gas Station Simulator Becomes Success on Steam

The universe of simulators in steam is something very interesting, which features games that ranging from very realistic racing games to being just a mechanic minutely fixing cars, but now a new success is emerging in this category: the Gas Station Simulator. As its name suggests, the new game from DRAGO Entertainment put the player as a gas station manager, making him responsible for the maintenance and service of the place.

Quickly this game pYou can pass like any other simulator that always appears for sale on the steam, but that’s not the case with this game, which has been a real hit among platform players. Currently the game is fourth among the best sellers on the platform, being surpassed mainly by releases like Tales of Arise and deathloop.

At the Gas Station Simulator the player takes control of an abandoned gas station and has the job of restoring it to its former glory, doing all that is good at a remote gas station. For those who are not happy just cleaning the floor and filling the tank with cars and trucks, the game also has a narrative to encourage the player to continue improving their rank.

Over time, the game will also release more and more tasks for those who are playing, who you can expand the services provided on site. Not to be monotonous, the game brings mini games when it’s time to perform some tasks, as a meter for the user to stop at the right time when refueling.



Although it doesn’t seem like the best work in the world, especially when compared to triple AAA recently released like the deathloop, O Gas Station Simulator has been gradually conquering its own audience. As reported by the portal SteamDB, currently the game has an average of over 8,000 players online and being watched by a total of 11,000 people on Twitch.

But in addition to the number of players, a very important point is the player analysis, with 83% of ratings made on Steam being positive. Currently the Gas Station Simulator is on sale and can be purchased for R$34, for those who want to test without paying anything, the developer also released a demo, but it’s running on an old version of the game.

Source: SteamDB, IGN