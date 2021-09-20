Genshin Impact: Fans threaten to sue miHoYo for changes in Raiden Shogun

Thunder Archon Raiden Shogun was released as a playable character in Genshin Impact and while most players welcomed her with the usual grace of all new features, a percentage of the community was not happy with the overall swordsman package , to the point of threatening to sue developer miHoYo.

According to most statements and as reported by the Kotaku portal, the expectation about Shogun’s abilities was created from the character’s beta version tests. At that time, Shogun was presented with Electro vision and several abilities that could generate synergy with others of similar element, in particular Beidou, one of the most powerful DPS in the game.

In this way, many invested in the chance to secure the character in invocations in the special banner, but in the final version that arrived in Genshin Impact, some interactions are different and much of what was seen during the testing period was no longer present. Shogun is extremely strong and, as stated in developer notes, testing is just to see what can be changed before release.

However, even so, many more assiduous players and fans do not accept the fact that Arconte has arrived different from what was previously shown, and some players from China even published texts and images aimed at miHoYo, threatening the developer of lawsuits and the like:

Image: Genshin Labs/Reproduction

More than one player has posted footage alleging the initiation of a lawsuit against the company to complain about Raiden Shogun’s “advertisement”, some with department names and phone numbers. However, nothing was developed from these.

miHoYo did not speak out in any of its official communication channels about the situation, however, it is worth remembering that the company has strong links with the Chinese justice system, which even helped to deal with profiles specialized in leaks of information about the game in the social networks, as was the case of several leakers who published about the possibility of Yunjin being one of the next characters released in the game.

This is also not the first where miHoYo has had to deal with fans disappointed by releases. It is worth remembering the reaction of the community after the release of Zhongli, which was considered “disrespectful” for not being one of the most powerful, even though it was advertised as a support.