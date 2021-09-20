Gisele Bundchen criticizes hate against model who made anti-vaccination statement

“I can’t believe the hatred directed at her for expressing her feelings. The only way to create a better world is through compassion and acceptance.”

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes, 36, used her social networks this week to vent about the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine imposed by some countries and events. In her statement, she speaks of injustice and says: “I will not be forced to take the vaccine”.

“I can no longer close my eyes to the injustice that is happening right in front of us. Even though my hands are shaking as I write this, I feel it’s time to be brave and tell my truth: I won’t be forced to get the vaccine. I will not be forced to prove my health to be part of society”, she said, contrary to expert advice.

The model continued by stating that she does not accept exclusion based on health status and that “freedom of expression is a right worth fighting for, but we can only resolve it united in peace and love.” Many netizens criticized and many others supported the model’s position and courage.

Among those who commented on Kroes’ post on social media are the Brazilian Gisele Bündchen, 40, and Lais Ribeiro, 30. “I can’t believe the hatred directed at her for expressing her feelings. The only way to create a better world is through compassion and acceptance,” said Gisele.

Laís responded only with the word “Amen”, but both were heavily criticized by Brazilians. “Your disservice. They live in a bubble, far from what most people do”, “empathy we have to have for the people who died” and “empathy in the pandemic is getting vaccinated” were some comments.