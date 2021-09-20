Giuliano earns praise from Sylvinho and coach explains midfielder’s replacement for Luan

Giuliano was one of the highlights of the Corinthians match this Sunday against América-MG, which ended 1-1. Scorer of the tie, the 11 shirt had his performance praised by coach Sylvinho.

“Giuliano, like the other midfielders, are athletes who are in some better games. Each one has a structure, it’s his fifth, sixth, seventh game and this is developing. It is allowed to step into the area and increase the area of ​​performance. has done and must do it“, commented the coach, in a press conference granted after the confrontation.

In addition to the goal scored this weekend, Giuliano has an assist with Timão’s shirt, which makes him the athlete with the most participations in the squad’s goals, taking into account only the games since his debut.

Despite the prominence on the field, Giuliano was substituted in the second stage, in the 43rd minute, to make way for Luan. Sylvinho explained the change due to the physical wear of the shirt 11.

“In addition to the fatigue of Giuliano, who stepped a lot in the area, he had great opportunities to expand the score. He’s an athlete who got tired and Luan has a very good quality, a very good last pass, and we tried there to try to get a goal. Jô, Róger, Renato… that’s what we tried with Luan’s entry because of Giuliano’s fatigue,” stated Sylvinho.

