Giuliano ‘steals’ Willian’s night and Corinthians draws with Amrica-MG for the Brazilian

Corinthians faced América-MG, this Sunday, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The clash was held at Neo Química Arena and Timon tied for 1 to 1.

Corinthians started the match with difficulties and ended up seeing América-MG open the scoreboard. Still in the first half, Timão managed to adjust a little more on the field and sought a draw with Giuliano.

With equality on the scoreboard, Corinthians returned to sixth place in the Brazilian Championship. Now, the team has 30 points added in the competition.

Write it down, Faithful! – Corinthians’ next appointment is on Saturday. Timão receives Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel takes place at 7pm.

lineup

Coach Sylvinho was finally able to promote Willian’s debut for Corinthians. The shirt 10 appeared among the 11 starters, which also had Róger Guedes and Giuliano. The team went to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Giuliano, Willian, Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô.

My Timon

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match trying to build a play on the left side. Róger Guedes rolled to Jô, but the 77 shirt didn’t make it to complete the move. Afterwards, Juninho responded with a good ball to Ribamar, who also lost.

América-MG continued better in the opening minutes and confirmed the good moment opening the score after six minutes of play. Lucas Kal pressed and Marlon received a great launch to finish first for the visiting team.

At ten minutes, Ribamar passed well by Corinthians defenders and came face to face with Cassio. The goalkeeper alvinegro did well to make the save. Six minutes later came the Corinthians response.

Debutant Willian started the move and found Róger Guedes, who submitted. The ball went to Jô, who tried and got the rebound before touching Giuliano. The midfielder didn’t waste it and tied for Timon.

At 22, it was America-MG’s turn to try to respond with Ademir. The attacker risked from a distance, with force, and the ball passed close to Cassio’s goal. Six minutes later, Jô received a good ball and played for Giuliano, who invaded the area, but ended up getting ahead and lost the chance to expand

Róger Guedes worked on a good play on the left side. The shirt 123 cut to the middle and finished with danger for the goal, but the goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli managed to defend, deflecting the ball to corner.

In the final stretch of the match, Gabriel took advantage of the leftover corner kick and ended it at the crossbar of América-MG’s goal. As a result, the first half of the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Second time

Needing the victory to return to the G6, Sylvinho returned from halftime unchanged, while at América-MG, Vagner Mancini took Ribamar out of the field to join Rodolfo.

Corinthians’ first move was at five minutes. Fagner received a good pass on the attacking field and went free down the middle. The shirt 23 played backwards, but found no one to submit. The assistant pointed out an irregular position at the end of the move.

At seven minutes, it was Fábio Santos’ turn to receive from Roger Guedes on the back line and cross to the opposing area. The ball ended up swerving and returned to Corinthians in the defense field.

At 15 in the second stage, Róger Guedes continued to appear well. Shirt 123 made a great move down the left and found Giuliano, who invaded the area alone, but ended up kicking it out.

Afterwards, Sylvinho called Renato Augusto to talk on the reserve bench. No. 8 came in for Willian after No. 10 took a corner kick, on 18 minutes, which Gil failed to head into the goal.

Giuliano, at 23, had another chance to expand for Corinthians. The midfielder advanced down the middle, dribbled Ricardo Silva and hit the goal, but the ball didn’t get enough force. Afterwards, Jô received from Fábio Santos, dominated in front of the goalkeeper, but ended up unarmed.

On minute 33, Sylvinho made changes to Corinthians again. The coach removed Gabriel and placed Gustavo Mosquito on the lawn. Timão, at this time, was more threatening to América-MG. Right after the exchange, Renato Augusto received it at the entrance to the area, made the pivot, but stopped at the crossbar!

Before being replaced, Giuliano headed Jô’s cross at close range for a beautiful Matheus Cavichioli save. Afterwards, the midfielder gave space to Luan in what was Sylvinho’s last change. The referee gave four minutes of extra time, but the score was already set: Corinthians 1 to 1 América-MG.

