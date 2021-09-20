Giuliano voted best in Corinthians against America-MG; Sylvinho verges on zero

Corinthians failed to win again this Sunday. Timão drew 1-1 with América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, with a goal by Giuliano. The performance was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, here from My Timon.

The best player on the field for the fans who voted was midfielder Giuliano, who averaged 8.3. The player was present in the main moves of the match and, even in the first half, managed to draw the match for Corinthians.

The young Gabriel Pereira and a half Willian, who made his debut for Timão, completed the podium. GP averaged 7.5, while Willian averaged 7.3 in the polls. In all, there were 29,242 voters.

The negative highlight was due to the technician Sylvinho. The coach had an average of 0.8 and received criticism for the changes made and for the third consecutive draw – if he won, Corinthians could enter the G4.

Corinthians’ next commitment is the derby against Palmeiras. The teams face off at the Neo Química Arena, at 7pm, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans

Holders
ÇCassius
Average rating: 6.0
Ratings received: 1,826
Fagner conserves LemosFagner
Average rating: 5.0
Ratings received: 1,818
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 4.7
Ratings received: 1,825
joJoão Victor
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 1,833
FFabio Santos
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,848
Gabriel GirottoGabriel
Average rating: 2.2
Ratings received: 1,894
Giuliano Victor de PaulaGiuliano
match star
Average rating: 8.3
Ratings received: 1,869
William Borges da SilvaWillian
Average rating: 7.3
Ratings received: 1,842
Gabriel Pereira dos SantosGabriel Pereira
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,815
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 1,831
jojo
Average rating: 1.8
Ratings received: 1,923
Reservations
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
Average rating: 6.9
Ratings received: 1,816
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 5.1
Ratings received: 1,764
Luan Guilherme de Jesus Vieiraluan
Average rating: 4.9
Ratings received: 1,781
Technician
Sylvio Mendes Campos JSylvinho
Average rating: 0.8
Ratings received: 2017
Referee
Savio Pereira Sampaio
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 1540
Total votes: 29,242

