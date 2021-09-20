Giuliano voted best in Corinthians against America-MG; Sylvinho verges on zero

Corinthians failed to win again this Sunday. Timão drew 1-1 with América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, with a goal by Giuliano. The performance was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, here from My Timon.

The best player on the field for the fans who voted was midfielder Giuliano, who averaged 8.3. The player was present in the main moves of the match and, even in the first half, managed to draw the match for Corinthians.

The young Gabriel Pereira and a half Willian, who made his debut for Timão, completed the podium. GP averaged 7.5, while Willian averaged 7.3 in the polls. In all, there were 29,242 voters.

The negative highlight was due to the technician Sylvinho. The coach had an average of 0.8 and received criticism for the changes made and for the third consecutive draw – if he won, Corinthians could enter the G4.

Corinthians’ next commitment is the derby against Palmeiras. The teams face off at the Neo Química Arena, at 7pm, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans

Holders Cassius

Average rating: 6.0

Ratings received: 1,826 Fagner

Average rating: 5.0

Ratings received: 1,818 Gil

Average rating: 4.7

Ratings received: 1,825 João Victor

Average rating: 6.2

Ratings received: 1,833 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 2.8

Ratings received: 1,848 Gabriel

Average rating: 2.2

Ratings received: 1,894 Giuliano

match star

Average rating: 8.3

Ratings received: 1,869 Willian

Average rating: 7.3

Ratings received: 1,842 Gabriel Pereira

Average rating: 7.5

Ratings received: 1,815 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 6.7

Ratings received: 1,831 jo

Average rating: 1.8

Ratings received: 1,923 Reservations Renato Augusto

Average rating: 6.9

Ratings received: 1,816 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 5.1

Ratings received: 1,764 luan

Average rating: 4.9

Ratings received: 1,781 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 0.8

Ratings received: 2017 Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 1540 Total votes: 29,242

