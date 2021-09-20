Giuliano voted best in Corinthians against America-MG; Sylvinho verges on zero

Corinthians failed to win again this Sunday. Timão drew 1-1 with América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, with a goal by Giuliano. The performance was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, here from My Timon.
The best player on the field for the fans who voted was midfielder Giuliano, who averaged 8.3. The player was present in the main moves of the match and, even in the first half, managed to draw the match for Corinthians.
The young Gabriel Pereira and a half Willian, who made his debut for Timão, completed the podium. GP averaged 7.5, while Willian averaged 7.3 in the polls. In all, there were 29,242 voters.
The negative highlight was due to the technician Sylvinho. The coach had an average of 0.8 and received criticism for the changes made and for the third consecutive draw – if he won, Corinthians could enter the G4.
Corinthians’ next commitment is the derby against Palmeiras. The teams face off at the Neo Química Arena, at 7pm, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans
|Holders
|Cassius
Average rating: 6.0
Ratings received: 1,826
|Fagner
Average rating: 5.0
Ratings received: 1,818
|Gil
Average rating: 4.7
Ratings received: 1,825
|João Victor
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 1,833
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,848
|Gabriel
Average rating: 2.2
Ratings received: 1,894
|Giuliano
match star
Average rating: 8.3
Ratings received: 1,869
|Willian
Average rating: 7.3
Ratings received: 1,842
|Gabriel Pereira
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,815
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 1,831
|jo
Average rating: 1.8
Ratings received: 1,923
|Reservations
|Renato Augusto
Average rating: 6.9
Ratings received: 1,816
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 5.1
Ratings received: 1,764
|luan
Average rating: 4.9
Ratings received: 1,781
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 0.8
Ratings received: 2017
|Referee
|Savio Pereira Sampaio
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 1540
|Total votes: 29,242
See more at: Fans’ notes, Giuliano, Willian, Gabriel Pereira, Sylvinho and Campeonato Brasileiro.