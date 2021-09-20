Globo doesn’t see Vasco’s goal disallowed, misses the score and only finds out after game

The tie between Vasco and Cruzeiro for Serie B had emotion until the final minutes, but those who followed the game for Globo believed that Cruz-Maltino had won until the final whistle. That’s because the broadcast to Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, led by narrator Luís Roberto de Múcio, did not see the second goal of the São Januário team being disallowed.

In the bid, forward Gabriel Pec took the ball with his hand in a split, before touching Daniel Amorim to beat Fábio and swing the net. While the narrator and commentators Roger Flores and Paulo Nunes talked and voted for the best player of the match, referee André Luiz de Freitas Castro (CBF/GO) annulled the goal and restarted the match, in an image that the broadcast did not show.

Luís Roberto and Roger Flores not understanding Cruzeiro’s “goal of honor” celebration Game over in São Januário The reporter calling CRAZY for Luís The reporter informs that the goal was disallowed and the game ended 1×1 Luis apologizes WHAT MADNESS!pic.twitter.com/69uuAk0KIA — Victory Info (read the fixed) (@rural__info) September 19, 2021

In the sequence, at 49 minutes of the second half, the celestial team got a corner kick. Rafael Sóbis put it in the area, Felipe Augusto deflected it and Ramon played for the net, beating Vanderlei.

The ebullient celebration of the Minas Gerais team was even criticized throughout the broadcast due to the delay, since, with the scoreboard showing 2-0 for Cruz-Maltino, the goal would not change the teams’ score.

The ball returned to midfield and the match was restarted by Vasco. Seconds later, the referee blew the final whistle and a small mess formed on the lawn. Straight from the lawn, reporter Raphael De Angelis tried to warn the booth that the match had ended in a draw. Only then did Luís Roberto and company understand that the game had ended in a draw.

In the broadcast for Premiere and SporTV, Jaime Júnior also narrated the Cruz-Maltina victory with comments by Renata Mendonça and Fábio Júnior. Reporter André Pessoa was only able to report the tied score after the final whistle, repeating Globo’s mistake.

On the way out of the field, players from Vasco and Cruzeiro had to be restrained by police and security guards in yet another focus of confusion at the entrance to the locker rooms, with criticism of the referee of the match. At the end of the widespread failure, Luís Roberto apologized to viewers who followed the game on Globo.

At Central do Apito, Sandro Meira Ricci found the decision of the video referee questionable, operated by Rodolpho Toski Marques from Paraná. For the former referee and now a commentator, the images were not conclusive about the touch, which in his opinion was involuntary, as it happened after the ball hit his body at chest level.

Even so, the decision was taken by the refereeing team, with the restart of the play in the defense field by Cruzeiro before the draw, with no exit in the middle of the field, which was not noticed by anyone in the broadcasts.