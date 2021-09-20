Globo has not yet defined the BBB 22 presenter

The column found that Marinho’s broadcaster has not yet hit the sledgehammer in relation to the new host of the BBB 22 which is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2022.

After the resignation of James Leifert from Globo, a question hangs in the air: Who will be the natural substitute for the communicator in the grid of the plim plim network?

According to sources at Venus Platina, Fernanda Gentil appears as the possible successor of the husband of Daiana Garbin in command of the BBB. Already Fernanda Lima must take the The Voice Brazil in 2022.

Marcos Mion remains Boninho’s choice to head BBB 22 after the resignation of auntie of the Marine company that will officially take place in December.

Maria Beltrão, Felipe Andreoli and Renata Ceribelli (Press Photo/Globo)

But the top management of the leading broadcaster defends the idea of ​​putting a variety journalist in charge of the highest-grossing reality show on the plim plim network. And the most quoted for the vacancy is the current presenter of Globe Sports, Felipe Andreoli. In addition to it, they are quoted to ‘anchor’ the BBB 22: Renata Ceribelli, Maria Beltrão, Ana Clara Lima, Marcos Mion and Fernanda Gentil.

the farewell of James Leifert of the leading broadcaster will take place on December 23, when the Globe will air the last episode of the tenth season of The Voice Brazil which is scheduled to premiere on October 26th.