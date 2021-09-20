Globo makes a faux pas, doesn’t see Vasco’s goal disallowed, changes the score and only discovers Cruzeiro’s tie later

An error in the transmission of the tie between Vasco and Cruzeiro, valid for the Series B of Brasileirão, marked the coverage of the Globo Group. First, the team from Rio, which was winning 1-0, scored what would be the second goal of the match in the final minutes. However, the goal was annulled, and the Rio station did not see the arbitration action. In additions, Ramon Menezes tied and the entire Cruzeiro cast celebrated in ecstasy, leading Luís Roberto to question the celebration.

The narrator of Grupo Globo, as well as all viewers who followed the match on the network, believed that Vasco had come out the winner on the scoreboard of 2-1.

In the move in question, Gabriel Pec, a forward from Vasco, carried the ball with his hand, before touching it to Daniel Amorim, who overcame Fábio and hit the net. The goal, however, was disallowed by referee André Luiz de Freitas Castro while commentators Roger Flores and Paulo Nunes analyzed the move and voted for the best player of the match. The broadcast image did not capture the annulment of the goal.

At 49 in the second stage, Rafael Sóbis crossed, Felipe Augusto deflected and Ramon played for the net. Grupo Globo’s broadcast even criticized the commemoration of Cruzeiro’s players, as the result would not change the teams’ score.

With the ball in midfield, the referee ended the match shortly after the first touch. Luís Roberto and company were then warned about the gaffe by reporter Raphael De Angeli: the game ended in a draw.