Google pays tribute to commemorate Paulo Freire’s centenary

Google Doodle dawned differently to celebrate the centenary of Paulo Freire, this Sunday (19). When clicking on the animation, the user is redirected to a page with information about the educator.

Freire would be one hundred years old today. Inspiring generations of teachers and researchers, the Recife pedagogue has developed literacy programs in various territories, including countries in Africa, such as Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau, and in Latin America, including Chile and Nicaragua.

Before having his literacy method recognized around the world, he implemented a model of university extension considered revolutionary, which used communication (written and spoken) to bring knowledge from academia to the people. The method consists of a dialogue between teacher and student, in which education is carried out taking into account the context and knowledge that the student already has.

Paulo Freire is considered the Patron of Brazilian Education and is the most awarded Brazilian with honorary doctorate titles in the world, with honors from at least 35 universities in different countries.

He even taught as a visiting professor at Harvard University. Between 1989 and 1991, he was secretary of Education in São Paulo, under the then mayor Luiza Erundina. In this way, he had the chance to implement public policies, including the Youth and Adult Literacy Movement (Mova), which is still a national reference.

Paulo Freire, in this and other contexts, highlighted education as a political act: “Teachers and students must be aware of the ‘policies’ surrounding education. The way students are taught and what they are taught serves an agenda policy”.

Pocketnarist Attacks

Despite its importance, the educator is the target of constant attacks by pocket workers. Today, the son “03” of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), published an Instagram post criticizing Doodle.

According to him, there are “ideological actors involved, aware or not that they serve an ideology” and “we still have to reverse all this ideological rubbish that slows Brazil down. And don’t be surprised if the next Google looks like Lula.”

Yesterday, the deputy also used social networks to attack the educator’s memory. “The country’s education is of terrible quality and you can’t even criticize the patron of this mess? That’s not justice, it’s unhealthy militancy,” said Eduardo.

The deputy’s posts relate to the decision of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro that prohibited the government from “practicing any institutional act that undermines the dignity of Professor Paulo Freire”.

The injunction granted by Judge Geraldine Vital was in response to a request from the MNDH (National Movement for Human Rights), which argued that Freire has received “offensive and unjustified criticism”.

Among the entity’s notes is the fact that, in 2019, the federal government removed a tribute to Paulo Freire from a Capes platform (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel).

Another point raised by the movement concerns the government plan presented by today’s President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, when he was still a candidate. On the plan, when talking about educational policies and the need to modernize school management, Bolsonaro spoke of purging “Paulo Freire’s ideology” from education.