Government announces submission to Congress of project on the same topic of MP returned by Pacheco | Policy

Unlike a provisional measure, which takes effect as soon as it is published and is later analyzed by the Legislature, a bill has a longer path and needs to be approved by the House and Senate before it becomes effective.

The government did not make available the text of the proposal that it said it had sent to Congress. In a press release, the General Secretariat of the Presidency stated that the bill amends the Marco Civil da Internet and also a 1998 law dealing with copyright.

According to the government document, the proposal is intended to “clarify the rights and guarantees of users of social networks and provide for rules related to content moderation”.

Also according to the statement from the General Secretariat, the project provides for “extensive defense and appeal in the event of content moderation” by the social network.

“The right to restitution of the content made available by the user on the social network and the requirement of just cause and motivation in cases of cancellation or suspension of features of accounts or profiles maintained by users of social networks, as well as in cases of exclusion of content generated by them,” says the government note.

The MP returned by Pacheco also spoke of the need to have a “just cause” and “motivation” in cases of exclusion, cancellation or suspension of account features or profiles maintained by users of social networks.

Last Wednesday (15), the day after Rodrigo Pacheco returned the MP, the president of the Chamber had already said that, “to improve or worsen the situation”, Bolsonaro would urgently submit a project, with the subject of the rejected text by the President of Congress.

The provisional measure was challenged by the Supreme Court (STF) and criticized by political parties, parliamentarians and researchers.

In addition, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) sent an official letter to the president of the Senate. In the document, the institution classified the MP as unconstitutional and “legislative setback”, which would make it difficult to combat disinformation, the dissemination of untrue information and speeches that can “weak the democratic order”.

The provisional measure was enacted on the eve of the September 7 holiday, marked by anti-democratic demonstrations that included the participation of Bolsonaro.

The MP was seen as a gesture by the president to his more radical supporters, who often use social media to disseminate false news and promote attacks on institutions, STF ministers, press and opponents of the chief executive.

Upon returning the MP, Rodrigo Pacheco said that the provisional measure dealt with the same issue as a bill that has already been approved by the senators and sent to the Chamber, where it is analyzed by a working group.

He also stated that “by promoting unannounced changes to the Marco Civil da Internet, with a tight deadline for adaptation and with immediate liability for non-compliance with its provisions, [a MP] generates considerable legal uncertainty for agents subject to it”.

Pacheco also stated that “the mere processing of the provisional measure […] it is already a factor that undermines the performance of the constitutional mission of the National Congress”.