Governor of RS reduces ICMS on fuel; in Alagoas, tax is 29%

In an attempt to offer more accessible fuel to the population, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), announced last Tuesday (14) the reduction of the ICMS rate (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels in the state, which will drop from 30% to 25% from 2022.

In Alagoas, the ICMS rate on gasoline prices is 29%, one of the highest in Brazil. With the average price of a liter at R$ 6,082 in Alagoas, R$ 1.76 is only related to the state tax.

According to the government of Rio Grande do Sul, the ICMS reduction occurs precisely at a time when the price of items such as energy and fuels has grown way above the average inflation rate. From January to August 2021, gasoline had a variation of 31% in Brazil. Diesel, 28%.

According to the government, the drop in revenue from the reduction in rates will be offset by the inflow of resources from privatizations, the reduction in expenditures and the growth of GDP [Produto Interno Bruto].

Eduardo Leite said that the general rate will reduce, as of 2022, from 17.5% to 17%. “The reduction that we are going to make will bring Rio Grande do Sul to the lowest ICMS rates among all Brazilian states,” said the governor.

ICMS is one of the taxes that weighs the most on workers’ pockets and is levied on various products. In Alagoas, for example, a bill is being processed in the Legislative Assembly to end the levying of ICMS on liquefied petroleum gas, the popular cooking gas.

Alagoas and nine other Brazilian states charge the highest rate in Brazil on this product: 18%. To give you an idea, of the R$90.41 charged in the state, in the first week of this month, for the 13kg cylinder, R$15.22 was ICMS. The matter needs authorization from the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).