Graciele Lacerda says if she’s pregnant with Zezé and shows her belly

Digital influencer Graciele Lacerda opened up about her plans to have a child with Zezé Di Camargo

the digital influencer Graciele Lacerda opened the game and told if she is pregnant or not with the singer Zeze di Camargo, of the duo with Luciano. She decided to answer whether some of the web surfers’ assumptions about her were true or false.

An internet user then questioned Graciele Lacerda about whether she’s pregnant with Zezé Di Camargo. And Graciele explained that she is not yet pregnant. “Is it true that you are pregnant?” asked a netizen. And the digital influencer promptly replied: “A lie”.

However, Graciele confirmed that she is indeed planning herself for motherhood. “Is it true that you are planning for motherhood?” asked an internet user. And Graciele confirmed: “True!”.

Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée also showed her belly in a photo and talked about the treatment she is undergoing to get pregnant. This is because in front of the photo in which Graciele Lacerda showed her belly, a netizen commented: “But I can’t understand why Graci trains so much and her belly isn’t defined”.

Faced with the comment, Graciele vented about the treatment she is undergoing to get pregnant: “Because right now I’m undergoing treatment to get pregnant and we take a lot of hormones. Then the work to not gain weight becomes difficult”.

Next month, Graciele turns 41. And she explained why she chose to postpone her plans to become a mother a little longer. One Internet user asked: “Is it true that you postponed the pregnancy to buy a property?”. And Graciele explained: “That’s a lie! I postponed it because of the current moment in the world”. The doubt arose because recently Graciele and Zezé are in fact about to buy a property in Espírito Santo, the digital influencer’s home state. However, she made it very clear that the fact that she was about to buy the property had nothing to do with her postponed maternity plans.

