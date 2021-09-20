Grêmio updates Chapecó’s situation, and journalist criticizes rubro-negros who complained about wax: “No notion, impressive”

Grêmio, via the press office, updated the situation of goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó and reassured the fans that he is “well”, without the need to go to the hospital at that time. At the beginning of the second half of the game against Flamengo, by Brasileirão, at Maracanã, the archer suffered a strong impact with his colleague Ruan when he left in a cross.

“Ambulance service indicated that Chapecó will not need to go to the hospital. It’s in the locker room, well, and will be re-evaluated at the end of the match”, says the bulletin given by Grêmio.

As soon as Chapecó fell and soon had to stay for about five minutes being attended to until Brenno’s entrance, the SporTV cameras caught crimson-blacks in the stands of Maracanã complaining about a supposed “wax”. This fact was criticized by ESPN journalist Antero Greco on Twitter:

“The Grêmio goalkeeper feels bad and has no idea in the stands complaining about “delay” in attendance?! Impressive!” posted the communicator.

See below:

Check out how the beat between Chapecó and Ruan was: