Gui Araújo reveals Anitta’s scheme not to be canceled in the pandemic

Participant of A Fazenda 13, Gui Araújo revealed the strategy of the singer Anitta, with whom he dated, not to be canceled for breaking the quarantine. In conversation with colleagues in confinement, he told details of this “mission”.

“One day we saw each other, she left and called me saying that a journalist from Rio found out that we were seeing each other. She said: ‘They’ll want to cancel us tomorrow. They found out that we are seeing each other here and my team is here’”, he began. “I thought: ‘My God.’ They had just canceled a bunch because they left. Then she said: ‘Tomorrow, at noon, the article that you and I are breaking the quarantine will be published in the newspaper. My team is here at home now and if you want to come here, let me know.”

O influencer then he told how Almighty asked him to stay at her house in order to show that they were not breaking the social isolation. “She said, ‘Well, there’s only one way we don’t get canceled. It is for me to show that you were already here at home, and that you were already here and that we were not canceling (boring) the quarantine’”.

According to him, even his arrival at her house was planned. “And he said: ‘Look who has arrived. At last. I’ll be locked in quarantine with him, there’s nothing you can talk about.’ Then she did it. They canceled the news, because it has nothing to do with when you let go.”

He then spent time living with her, without returning to his own residence.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos