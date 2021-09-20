“He made a very good proposal”; Athletico makes a ‘heavy’ attack to cross Renato Gaúcho’s Fla and closes with a medallion

Daniel Alves is still free on the ball market and the news in relation to your name you get new updates every day. The right-back can sign a contract with any club, as he terminated his relationship with São Paulo and his priority is to remain in Brazilian football. However, the player is in a hurry to define his future, considering that the registration of new players in the Brazilian Championship ends on the 24th.

Last Sunday night (19), the Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo informed that the Athletic-PR entered the dispute for the ace strong and formalized a proposal to hire him: “Atlético Paranaense made a very good proposal for Dani Alves and enters the fight against Flamengo. In addition, there are two Bandeira do Brasil clubs and two others abroad that want to sign (with him)”, revealed.

The medallion was also coveted by other clubs in the exterior, but no project has yet pleased him. Their representatives are open to any kind of proposals and will better assess the athlete’s future. What is certain is that it is unlikely that Dani Alves will receive, in Brazil, the same salary that he received in São Paulo.

Flamengo has already made it clear that they will not pay much for the athlete and the values ​​presented by CAP were not disclosed. Athletico has a great structure and is always coming to the competitions, this can be an attraction for the side. The trend is for your future to be defined in the coming days.

In addition to Athletico and Fla, the medallion has already been considered at Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. Hurricane will not exceed the limit of the club’s financial health, but it knows that it would be very important to have a player of that level.