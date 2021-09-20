Health Minister used FAB flights to transport wife and children, official records show | Policy

Flights on duty in Brazilian Air Force (FAB) planes have taken hitchhiking since March this year the wife and children of Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, as well as relatives of other authorities, to destinations where the minister would carry out official activities.

The information is contained in government records obtained by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” through a request based on the Access to Information Law, the response of which is available on the federal government’s website.

According to these records, between March and August of this year, Marcelo Queiroga’s wife, Simone Teotônio Araújo Queiroga Lopes, and their three children, Marcelo Antônio Cartaxo Queiroga Lopes Filho, Antonio Cristóvão Araújo and Daniella Teotônio de Araújo Cartaxo Queiroga, used planes of FAB in 18 trips to João Pessoa (the minister’s hometown and where he lives), Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Brasília, São Paulo, Maceió, Porto Alegre and Arealva (SP).

In the same period, there are reports that the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra de Souza Coelho (MDB-PE), and his wife, Adriana de Souza Leão Coelho (trip in August between Petrolina and Recife); and the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Guimarães Neto, and his wife, Sarita Ligia Pessoa de Melo Lobo Machado Guimarães (trip in April between Brasília and João Pessoa).

Marcelo Queiroga was sworn in as Health Minister on March 23 this year. He is the fourth Minister of Health in the Jair Bolsonaro government — his predecessors are Luiz Henrique Mandetta, Nelson Teich and Eduardo Pazuello.

what the authorities say

According to the Ministry of Health, the presence of Queiroga’s wife and children on official flights requested by the minister was allowed based on the decree that regulates the use of FAB planes by authorities (read about it below).

“The Ministry of Health informs that, in accordance with article 7 of Decree 10.267/2020, it is up to the requesting authority to use idle spaces on the aircraft,” says the ministry’s response.

The Ministry of Tourism used the same argument to justify the ride to the wife of Minister Gilson Machado on a flight requested by the Minister of Health.

“The Ministry of Tourism informs that the presence of the doctor Sarita Pessoa is in accordance with what is foreseen in Decree 10,267”, says a note sent by the ministry’s advisors.

Sought out, Senator Fernando Bezerra’s office had not responded until the last update of this report.

In January 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro was irritated – because of the cost – with the fact that the then acting Minister of the Civil House, Vicente Santini, had requested a FAB plane for an official trip to India (with a stop in Switzerland ), while ministers who were not on the presidential plane made the trip on a commercial flight.

“Look, what he did is not illegal, but it is completely immoral, immoral,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

Santini ended up exonerating the Civil House (video below), but a year and a half later, last month, he was appointed National Secretary of Justice.

Vicente Santini is fired for using FAB plane for international travel

After this episode, Bolsonaro issued a decree — replacing another from 2002 — establishing rules for the requisition of FAB planes by ministers (video below).

According to article 7, “the criteria for filling the remaining spaces on the aircraft will be in charge of the requesting authority, when there are spaces available in addition to those occupied by the authorities sharing the flight and by their entourages”.

But another article, the 6th, says that “the delegation accompanying the authority on the Air Force Command aircraft will have strict connection with the agenda to be fulfilled, except in cases of medical or security emergency”.

O G1 asked the Ministry of Health’s office which criteria for filling the vacancies were adopted, as established in article 7, but received no answer.