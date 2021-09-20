Helicopter pilot is surrendered, but avoids prisoner rescue in Bangu

A helicopter pilot who also works as a civil police officer was kidnapped yesterday afternoon, during a flight on his way back from Angra dos Reis (RJ). According to police, two armed criminals surrendered the pilot, who was doing a side job in an air taxi. Their intention, according to the victim’s account, was to rescue an inmate from the Complexo de Gericinó, a prison known as Bangu 8, but the attempt was frustrated when the policeman decided to fight them.

In a video that recorded the attempt, Adonis Lopes maneuvers to try to land in the 14th Battalion of the Military Police. According to the police, he got into a physical fight with the criminals who, seeing that the helicopter could fall, gave up on the plan to rescue a partner and fled. The target of the alleged rescue was not identified by investigators.

The Civil Police reported that searches were carried out in the region to locate the pair, which was still unsuccessful.

‘They wanted to rescue someone in Bangu’ says pilot

To UOL, Adonis Lopes told about the moments inside the helicopter. “They boarded and immediately announced the action. I took every step to demonstrate to the control bodies that the aircraft was under unlawful interference. They wanted to rescue someone in Bangu, but I avoided asking who, so they wouldn’t be suspicious. I still tried to try. convince them it wouldn’t work.”

Image: Video playback

The pilot said that he fought with the criminals and that they had rifles. “I tried to land, to avoid the crash of the aircraft, and the aircraft did those maneuvers that were not on purpose, they were consequences of the melee. There were two men armed with rifles and they put on hoods, but I managed to get a good look at them.”

Lopes says that at all times he feared for his life. “I used to say: ‘I’m going to die and so are you, there’s going to be a reaction’. They were inexperienced”.

The flight

According to Lopes’ report to the police, two passengers hired a helicopter flight to Angra dos Reis yesterday morning, with a return scheduled for today. In the late afternoon, they said they needed to return to Rio de Janeiro the same day. As the pilot who would make the flight was not feeling well, he asked for help from another colleague, Adonis Lopes. After takeoff, the pilot was surrendered with two guns and told that he should go to Bangu prison.

Adonis Lopes arrives to testify after a helicopter hijacking Image: Tatiana Campbell/UOL

During the journey, the pilot performed a maneuver to land in the Military Police battalion, but there was a physical fight with the other two men, according to the investigators.

Still according to the police, with the back on the plan, the criminals let the pilot drive the aircraft again and ordered him to go to Niterói (RJ), where they jumped from the helicopter in a forested area. Then, the aircraft landed at the Military Police Aeromobile Group, located in the region.

The case was registered with the Precinct for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Inquiries (Draco) where it will be investigated to identify and arrest the kidnappers, in addition to clarifying all the facts. The investigations are carried out under secrecy.