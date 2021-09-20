Helicopter pilot maneuvers on top of a PM battalion in the West Zone of Rio after being surrendered by passengers; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

A pilot from the Civil Police of Rio, who was piloting a private helicopter, had to maneuver over the Military Police Battalion in Bangu, West Zone of Rio, to escape from two passengers who had surrendered him during the flight.

According to the police, the passengers contracted a flight to Angra dos Reis, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, with an expected return to Rio this Monday. In the late afternoon of this Sunday (19) they informed that they would return today. As the pilot who made the flight was not feeling well, he asked for help from another colleague.

He was surrendered, already in the air, with a gun, and was ordered to go to the Bangu Penitentiary Complex, which is located next to the 14th BPM, in the same neighborhood.

The criminals wanted the pilot to fly over the penitentiary, according to police information. The Civil Police’s Communication Department confirmed the G1 that pilot Adonis Lopes even got into a melee fight with the men during the flight and that they gave up on the plan when they realized the helicopter could crash.

In a statement, the police informed that when he was flying over the battalion, the pilot made a maneuver to simulate a fall and the pair let him return to piloting. Also according to the police, the criminals ordered the pilot to fly to Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region. The men jumped from the aircraft and fled to a forested region.

The case was registered with the Precinct for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Inquiries (DRACO), to identify the passengers and clarify the facts.

