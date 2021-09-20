Herta wins at Laguna Seca on Grosjean’s concert day. Palou is 2nd

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Colton Herta dominated and won again on Romain Grosjean’s concert day at the Laguna Seca GP. This Sunday (19), the American triumphed for the second time in 2021 and pulled a podium with the virtual champion, Álex Palou, and Grosjean.

Colton’s victory was the American’s second in the California mix and the fourth in the family, as his father, Bryan, also took it in 1998 and 1999. But the biggest headline there was the title fight, which now has Palou, O’ Ward and Josef Newgarden are alive, but with Catalan very close to winning: with 54 points at stake, Álex has 517, Pato comes with 482 and Josef, 469.

Out of the fight for the championship, but living a great year, Grosjean had a memorable performance. Aggressive, he piled up overtakings at the most diverse points of the track and, in the end, went from 13th to third, almost squeezing Palou.

Graham Rahal had another great run to cross the finish line in fourth, ahead of a Pato O’Ward who, at least, arrives with mathematical chances at the decision. Marcus Ericsson, in sixth, has officially left the race.

Newgarden was seventh, in another excellent race to recover, but that will hardly serve the dream of a three-time title. Simon Pagenaud, Oliver Askew and Ed Jones completed the top-10, with Scott Dixon out of the fray in 13th and Helio Castroneves in 24th.

The Indy final takes place next Sunday, with the streets of Long Beach defining the champion of the 2021 season. Palou, O’Ward and Newgarden define who gets the cup.

Colton Herta got the better of Palou and Grosjean at Laguna Seca (Photo: IndyCar)

Check out the Laguna Seca GP

Indy left for the Californian race at 4:30 pm (in Brasília). Colton Herta came out well and held the lead, with Alexander Rossi, Will Power, Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward in the wake. Oliver Askew did very poorly, plummeting to ninth.

Deep down, Romain Grosjean was doing well, from 13th to tenth, with Josef Newgarden making up some ground in 16th. The riots started with Felix Rosenqvist turning around but returning in time to avoid the yellow flag.

In lap 2, however, the yellow one appeared. Herta stepped on the earth, Rossi thought he could dive in, pushed and touched his partner. Alex got the worst of it and spun on the ground, plummeting to last and stopping the race.

The restart came on lap 4, with Herta, Power, Palou and Dixon in the top positions. With hard tires, Pato was already starting his ordeal again, losing positions to Ericsson and Pagenaud. Newgarden came 15th, Helio Castroneves 19th.

As early as the ninth spin, Penske tweaked tactics and took Newgarden’s hard tires, putting soft ones in #2. But he did the same with the team cars that were in soft, also stopping early Pagenaud and McLaughlin. Power went to the pits, but there was a problem in the engine, leaving the dispute for victory.

The maneuvers happened with the stops rolling, shuffling the grid well. Among those who still didn’t have pit-stops made, Grosjean made a beautiful maneuver over Dixon in the Corkscrew, the same curve in which Rosenqvist was running once again.

Romain Grosjean had such a race start (Photo: IndyCar)

Leader Herta took a more conventional approach, pitting only on lap 19. Grosjean took the provisional lead but would soon stop. This happened on the 21st round, with Ed Jones doing the same. Herta was back in the lead and only Sato and Bourdais tried to lengthen the stint. The order had: Herta, Sato, Palou, Bourdais, Newgarden, O’Ward, Ericsson, Pagenaud, McLaughlin, Hunter-Reay, Rahal, Dixon, and Grosjean.

Newgarden had completely lost pace at the end of the soft tires’ life and was already plummeting to tenth. The second stop was a matter of time and came on lap 25, putting on hard tires and returning behind Sato and Bourdais, who also stopped.

On lap 30, Herta led with 2s for Palou, 23s4 for O’Ward and 24s2 for Ericsson, three who were still dreaming of a title. Dixon came in 11th, soon after taking another pass from Grosjean in the Corkscrew. Newgarden continued to suffer, only in 19th, needing a miracle.

Then Sato decided to show up in the worst possible way: he rolled and hit Dixon, delaying the New Zealander and breaking his suspension. Although the green flag followed, McLaughlin, Harvey, and O’Ward stopped. The Mexican, again, put on hard tires.

Palou made the second pit-stop together and came back in second place, with all the face of someone who would strongly forward the title this Sunday. Herta was 29s5 ahead of the Catalan, but would have to stop soon. Grosjean, Jones and O’Ward closed the top-5.

The race beat half of its 95 laps with Herta back from the pits just 1s2n ahead of Palou, suffering from latecomer traffic. O’Ward, Ericsson, Rahal and Newgarden appeared behind, 30s away from the hands. Grosjean and Jones, again stopping together, were 11th and 14th.

Newgarden’s ordeal followed with a third pit-stop on lap 49, again with hard tires on, trying to stretch the stint. The American returned only 13th, farther and farther from the fight for the title. Palou was still putting pressure on Herta, trapped in latecomer Rosenqvist.

Felix Rosenqvist held back the leaders a lot (Photo: IndyCar)

The trail formed by Hinchcliffe, which had a series of stragglers, Herta and Palou, remained firm. Colton finally passed Rosenqvist on lap 60, but he still had a good squad to beat. Pato, 17s behind Herta, was trying to take advantage of the situation.

Herta and Palou were finally able to dodge most of the stragglers, while O’Ward stopped being able to close the gap to the leaders. Colton had 3s0 to Alex and 17s3 to Pato, who saw Ericsson, Rahal, Pagenaud and Grosjean in the rearview mirror.

With 30 laps to go, Rahal cleared Ericsson and took fourth place. Then, the last window of stops was opened, with Palou, O’Ward, Rahal, Ericsson and Jones opening the works. On the way out of the pits, by the way, Marcus was stepping on the ground and almost spinning.

Herta was making the stop and, even coming back behind Grosjean, wasted no time and overcame the Frenchman on the straight. The repositioning after the final pit-stops had Herta with 5s6 for Palou, 13s1 for Rahal, 16s8 for O’Ward, Ericsson 19s2 behind, then Pagenaud, Grosjean, Askew, Newgarden and Hunter-Reay.

Pato O’Ward fought valiantly to stay firm in the championship (Photo: IndyCar)

Grosjean’s show continued. The Frenchman passed Pagenaud, Ericsson and got into the fight for the title with a spectacular maneuver on the outside over O’Ward. Rahal was the next target and there would already be worth a spot on the podium.

Rahal’s upward maneuver came out with 12 laps to go, taking the American’s third place. The Frenchman dreamed of second place, but had 10s to take for Palou with the soft tires already getting more worn.

In the relentless pursuit of Palou, Grosjean ended up playing hard with Johnson at the Corkscrew, with the American defending the Catalan with tooth and nail. Romain insisted, but he had 3s to take in six laps.

It didn’t give to Romain, as fun as the end of the race was. Colton got the better of it, but Palou was the one who came out laughing from ear to ear, one hand on his glass.

Indy 2021, Laguna Seca GP, Monterey, Final:

1 LETTER Andretti Honda 2:02:31.544 95 laps two A PALOU Ganassi Honda +1,975 3 R GROSJEAN Dale Coyne Honda +3,709 4 G RAHAL RLL Honda +13,862 5 P O’WARD McLaren Chevrolet +24,697 6 MERICSSON Ganassi Honda +28,503 7 J NEWGARDEN Penske Chevrolet +29,727 8 S PAGENAUD Penske Chevrolet +30,422 9 THE ASKEW RLL Honda +32,468 10 AND JONES Dale Coyne Honda +47,994 11 R HUNTER-REAY Andretti Honda +1:07,184 12 S McLAUGHLIN Penske Chevrolet +1:13,494 13 S DIXON Ganassi Honda +1:16,360 14 S BOURDAIS Foyt Chevrolet +1 back 15 J HARVEY Meyer Shank Honda +1 back 16 C DALY Carpenter Chevrolet +1 back 17 J JOHNSON Ganassi Honda +1 back 18 R VEEKAY Carpenter Chevrolet +1 back 19 F ROSENQVIST McLaren Chevrolet +1 back 20 J HINCHCLIFFE Andretti Honda +1 back 21 M CHILTON Carlin Chevrolet +1 back 22 C ILOTT Chevrolet rushes +1 back 23 D KELLETT Foyt Chevrolet +1 back 24 H CASTRONES Meyer Shank Honda +1 back 25 ROSSI Andretti Honda +2 laps 26 W POWER Penske Chevrolet +2 laps 27 T SATO RLL Honda +12 laps NC

