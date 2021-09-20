Hong Kong Stock Market Falls 3.3% with Evergrande Crisis; US futures indices are down more than 1%

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Hong Kong stock exchange closed the session this Monday (20th) with a strong balance of sales, in days without operations in several countries in Asia. The Hang Seng index retreated 3.3%, amid renewed fears by the developer China Evergrande Group, whose shares fell 10.24%, impacting shares of other real estate companies traded in the region.

The sector giant’s debt crisis has been generating risk aversion in the market in recent weeks. While one of Evergrande’s biggest companies has made provisions for defaulting on a portion of its loans, others are projecting to give the company more time to pay its debts. Find out more by clicking here.

Most of the other major Asian stock exchanges remained closed due to holidays.

American futures indices also retreat on Monday, also influenced by the crisis at Evergrande. Last week, the Dow Jones Index posted its third consecutive weekly balance, something that hasn’t happened since September 2020.

September is historically a weak month for stock exchanges, and last Friday was marked by “quadruple witching”, the same day that coincides with the expiration of stock options, stock index futures, stocks and single -stock futures.

This week will be the September Federal Reserve meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday after completion. Investors are waiting for signs from the US central bank about the prospect of reducing its expansionary monetary policy.

Powell has already stated that the pace of bond purchases, currently at $120 billion a month, could be reduced this year.

Also, this week companies like Adobe, Nike and FedEx are expected to report their quarterly results.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, lost 1.7%, with negative highlights in the sectors of basic resources and banks.

See the main indicators at 6:40 am (Brasilia time):

U.S

*Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.56%

*S&P 500 Future (USA), -1.29%

*Nasdaq Future (USA), -1.06%

Europe

*FTSE 100 (UK), -1.58%

*Dax (Germany), -2.11%

*CAC 40 (France), -2.8%

*FTSE MIB (Italy), -2.08%

Asia

*Nikkei (Japan), +0.58% (not opened)

*Shanghai SE (China), +0.19% (not opened)

*Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -3.3% (closed)

*Kospi (South Korea), +0.33% (not opened)

Commodities and Bitcoin

*WTI Oil, -1.96%, at US$ 70.56 a barrel

*Brent Oil, -1.65%, at US$ 74.1 a barrel

*Bitcoin, -6.47% to US$ 44,969.71

*About the ore: **Dalian’s bag remained closed due to the holiday.

USD/CNY = 6.45

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related