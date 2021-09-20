‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero awaits sentencing for terrorism – News

A court is due on Monday (20) to announce the verdict against Paul Rusesabagina, the hero of the movie “Hotel Rwanda” who has become a critic of the government, who faces terrorism charges in a case his supporters say is politically motivated.

Rwandan prosecutors have called for life in prison for 67-year-old Rusesabagina, a former manager of Kigali’s Thousand Hills Hotel, credited with rescuing hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, and whose actions inspired a 2004 Hollywood production.

Rusesabagina, who used his prestige to denounce Rwandan President Paul Kagame as a dictator, was arrested in August 2020 when a plane he believes was bound for Burundi landed in Kigali.

He is accused of supporting the National Liberation Front (FLN), a rebel group accused of carrying out violent attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

The family claims that Rusesabagina was kidnapped and claims that the nine charges against him, including terrorism, are the government’s revenge for its criticism.

Kagame rejects criticism of the case. He declared that Rusesabagina is detained not for his fame, but for the lives lost “because of his actions”.

The trial against Rusesabagina and 20 others began in February, but the defendant, who has Belgian nationality and resides in the United States, has boycotted the case since March, accusing the court of “arbitrary and lack of independence”.

United States, which awarded Rusesabagina the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, the European Parliament and Belgium expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the trial.

The Lantos Foundation, an American human rights group, has called on the UK to reject the credentials of Kigali’s new ambassador to London, Johnston Busingye, noting that, as justice minister, he played a central role in the “kidnapping” of Rusesabagina.

The judge in the case, Antoine Muhima, defended the process and guaranteed that none of the accused had the right to speak denied.

Rusesabagina was the manager of the Hotel Mil Colinas in Kigali, where he received hundreds of people during the genocide that left 800,000 people dead, mostly Tutsi, in 1994.

A decade later, American actor Don Cheadle played him in the Academy Award-nominated film “Hotel Rwanda,” which revealed the story to international audiences.

Rusesabagina, an ethnic Hutu moderate, quickly became disenchanted with the government of Kagame, the rebel leader turned president.

He accused the head of state of authoritarian tendencies and left Rwanda in 1996 to live in Belgium and the United States.

Outside the country, he launched a campaign for political change in Kigali and established links with opposition groups in exile.

Kagame’s government accuses him of supporting the FLN, a rebel group accused of attacks that left nine dead.

Rusesabagina denies any role in the attacks, but he was one of the founders of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, an opposition group for which the FLN is considered the armed wing.