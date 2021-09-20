how does America-MG arrive against Corinthians

Corinthians’ opponent in the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship is América-MG. This Sunday, the teams face off at the Neo Química Arena, at 6:15 pm. O My Timon brings the main information about the mining team.

Situation in Brazilian

América-MG is in 17th position, with 21 points. So far, they have won five matches, drawn six and lost eight.

The team started badly in the competition and lost the first three games, played against Athletico-PR, Corinthians and Flamengo. Afterwards, they drew with Cuiabá and lost again to Palmeiras. As a result, they had two consecutive draws, with Youth and Internacional. Only in the eighth round, he knew his first victory against Bahia.

Then, I also triumph against Santos. But, he lost again when he faced the Fortaleza. With the defeats to Atlético-MG and Sport, he reached three consecutive defeats. Later, they drew with Grêmio and Atlético-GO. The team won again, beating Fluminense. However, it has not yet hitched and tied with Chapecoense.

Then they lost to Red Bull Bragantino. His next victory was in the next round, with Ceará as his opponent. The last match of the first round would be against São Paulo, but it was postponed by the CBF.

Despite appearing in the relegation zone, the club began the second round beating Athletico-PR. The current coach is Vagner Mancini, fired from Corinthians in May and hired by América-MG in June. In his first confrontation against the former club, the coach is looking for the third victory in a row to improve the table.

Embezzlement

Felipe Azevedo is suspended and is out of the match. Eduardo doesn’t play either, due to an injury. Although the list of embezzlement is not long, the squad has eight players hanging on. They are: Zé Vitor, Eduardo, Zé Ricardo, Ramon, Bruno Nazário, Fabrício Daniel, Carlos Alberto and Ribamar.

Thus, the opponent’s likely lineup has Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ademir; Fabricio Daniel, Zárate and Ribamar.

