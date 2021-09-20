How To Improve Mental Health With Music | Horoscope Etc

Did you know that music can help a lot in dealing with mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, depression, among others? That’s exactly what that old saying goes: “who sings, scares away his evils”.

Yes, science has already proven that Music Therapy, that is, the therapy performed through music and its elements (sound, rhythm, melody and harmony), has the ability to relieve spiritual, emotional, psychological and even physical pain. Studies have even pointed out that music can be used even in surgical interventions.

Next, better understand how this therapy works and what benefits it has on our mental health.

Benefits of Music on Mental Health

We all have unforgettable moments, whether good or bad, marked by some soundtrack. Marriage, the first kiss, the birth of a child, as well as a breakup or a broken person. Every moment has a sound identity.

That is why, listening to music is a way to cultivate good thoughts and relax in everyday life.. Singing when you wake up, in the bath, with your children and family and even in traffic, but not only.

“Music is capable of reproducing, in its real form, the pain that tears the soul and the smile that intoxicates”, said Beethoven, one of the greatest composers in the world, who overcame deafness and whose work crossed centuries and continents to make the life of many people really special.

Music therapy can be effective against stress because the two – both music and stress – are perceived by the same brain structures. Soon, the Physiological stress reactions can be interrupted with the application of Music Therapy, performed by a qualified music therapist.

This therapy has been performed as preventive work in work environments, helping to improve relationships and reduce or eliminate illnesses caused by stress and others. already the Group music therapy has very pleasurable effects and is a low-cost investment., which also contributes to improving people’s quality of life.

“Music can bring us out of depression or bring us to tears – it’s a medicine, a tonic, an orange juice for the ear. But for many of my neurological patients, music is even more – it can give access, even when no medication can, to movement, speech, life. For them, music is not a luxury, but a necessity,” said Oliver Sacks, an English neurologist who has worked for many years with American music therapist Concetta Tomaino.

How to use music to improve mental health in everyday life

Music, sounds, silence, noises and vibrations are part of our lives since pregnancy. Imagine how many of these stimuli are present and cause us feelings of peace, love, security, fear, insecurity, panic, sadness and many other impressions – and can even provoke countless instinctive reactions.

Music and the world of sound invade our lives daily, with or without permission. We can be favored, but also suffer damage to our balance.

Professional music therapists seek to use all these sound elements to bring balance to those in the therapeutic process of prevention, treatment, habilitation or rehabilitation. The goal is to improve people’s quality of life.

You can follow some music therapy tips in your daily life. Check out:

Upon waking up, stretching with loud yawns causes us to be flooded with beneficial substances such as serotonin, endorphins, etc. When possible, listen to the natural sounds of birdsong. Several options of music CDs for these purposes are already common in the phonographic market. In the daily routine of hygiene, such as in the bath, singing can be an element of breathing aid, brain irrigation and positive emotional preparation for a day that has just begun. The song chosen should have lyrics with encouraging messages for what awaits us (and often causes us tension and anxiety). You must avoid loud sounds and noises that exceed the 75 decibels allowed for our health. When this is not possible, we can protect ourselves by using silicone ear plugs (available at pharmacies or worker protective equipment stores). Only use car horns when necessary, as they are dissonant sounds and cause discomfort and stress to those who listen. Including you. When preparing for rest, the ideal for greater relaxation is, little by little, reducing the rhythm of your movements and speech, also lowering the volume of your voice and eliminating ambient noise and sounds. Music with low volume water sounds can also help you get deeper rest.

Give yourself that chance. And without stress, turn on the sound, turn up the volume and be happy. Don’t forget: those who sing, scare away their evils!

