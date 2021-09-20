Human remains in Wyoming are ‘probably’ Gabby Petito’s, says FBI

The FBI reported today (19) that human remains found in the National Forest of Bridger-Teton, Wyoming, are “probably” by Gabby Petito. She disappeared while on a car trip with her fiance across the United States.

At a press conference this Sunday, the FBI said the body found was “consistent” with Petito’s description. The investigation is ongoing because the identity will be confirmed with DNA testing.

The cause of death has not yet been released. Gabby’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned home on Sept. 1 and refused to talk to the police about the case.

Last week, his family also reported his disappearance to the authorities.

In a post on social media, the North Port police lamented the death of Gabby. “Our focus from the beginning has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI to find more answers,” the text says.

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Gabby hadn’t communicated with her family since August, when she visited Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Earlier, locals told Fox News it was unlikely that Gabby Petito would have survived for three weeks in the region, where temperatures drop below freezing through the night and wild animals roam the area.

Searches for Brian Laundrie continue in the Carlton Reserve area.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/20nt70mezz — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

He is considered a “relevant person” in the investigation, according to police, but is not charged with any crimes.