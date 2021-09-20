Human remains in Wyoming are ‘probably’ Gabby Petito’s, says FBI

The FBI reported today (19) that human remains found in the National Forest of Bridger-Teton, Wyoming, are “probably” by Gabby Petito. She disappeared while on a car trip with her fiance across the United States.
At a press conference this Sunday, the FBI said the body found was “consistent” with Petito’s description. The investigation is ongoing because the identity will be confirmed with DNA testing.
The cause of death has not yet been released. Gabby’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned home on Sept. 1 and refused to talk to the police about the case.
Last week, his family also reported his disappearance to the authorities.
In a post on social media, the North Port police lamented the death of Gabby. “Our focus from the beginning has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI to find more answers,” the text says.
Gabby hadn’t communicated with her family since August, when she visited Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Earlier, locals told Fox News it was unlikely that Gabby Petito would have survived for three weeks in the region, where temperatures drop below freezing through the night and wild animals roam the area.
Searches for Brian Laundrie continue in the Carlton Reserve area.
He is considered a “relevant person” in the investigation, according to police, but is not charged with any crimes.