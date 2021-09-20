‘I connect with people’ · TV News

Alanis Guillen had no reservations about talking about her sexuality when she was officially introduced as the “new Juma”. The interpreter, who will star in the remake of Pantanal that Globo is preparing for the first half of 2022, preferred not to stick to labels or define herself simply as bisexual. “I relate to people,” he pointed out.

“I’m a multiple woman, I don’t even put it anymore if I’m bi or what I am. If you have a heart that connects with mine, I’ll relate,” added the artist in an interview with Giuliana Girardi on Sunday’s Fantástico (19).

The 23-year-old actress emphasized that she preferred to talk without a mask with the reporter precisely to identify with the public, despite having already spent almost a year on the air in one of the main roles in Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar (2019).

The journalist did not spare praise for Alanis, noting that she was chosen for Bruno Luperi’s serial in the first test. “I saw her photo and realized what I was looking for,” said the author, who is working on adapting the work of grandfather Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

The screenwriter said he had no doubts about his decision after crossing the young woman’s face with an image of a jaguar, an animal that she will transform into several times in the story. “I think it was the wild, loose hair, that thicker eyebrow, which I didn’t do anymore. I was ready, I was already in the picture,” she joked.

She wasn’t even born when Manchete aired the first version of the soap opera and became interested in the character after watching a report by Fantástico himself. The attraction, by the way, has been used as a “showcase” for the production, which is seen as a bet by Globo’s new summit.

jaguar woman

Alanis has never traveled to the Pantanal region and is waiting for the recordings to start next month to get to know the biome in depth. Meanwhile, she takes riding and kung fu lessons. “It’s a tool that gave me strength and objectivity, as well as going through the movement of animals, like the tiger or the praying mantis,” she revealed.

She also said she did not fear criticism or exaggerated expectations about her arrival in prime time:

I’m not afraid. Juma will have blood. It pulses. For me, she is the Pantanal, this living nature. Let’s recount this story in Brazil today, this Pantanal now, for the Brazilian of today. It’s been a mission. I am delivered and very happy.

Alanis also received the blessing of Cristiana Oliveira, who took the role in 1990. “She said a lot about how Juma is mine now, so she doesn’t get stuck and trust me,” concluded the actress.