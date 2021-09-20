‘I thought that could be my last flight,’ says police pilot kidnapped in helicopter | Rio de Janeiro

Adonis Lopes he told Bom Dia Rio this Monday (20) that he thought he was going to die, either shot or in an accident. “I figured that might be my last flight,” he declared. “But I wouldn’t live with the stigma of rescuing criminals.” See part of the interview below.

Armed criminals assault passengers inside Supervia train cars

Traffic manager of Jacarezinho and Manguinhos is arrested with the help of the Hotline

‘I wouldn’t live with the stigma of rescuing a bandit’, says helicopter pilot who maneuvered over a PM battalion

According to police, two bandits surrendered Adonis with pistols shortly after take-off, in Costa Verde, and ordered the pilot to head to the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in the West Zone of Rio. The objective was to rescue an imprisoned partner. “They took two rifles out of a briefcase,” he recalled.

Adonis said that in the half-hour drive to Bangu, he was able to come up with a plan. “I wouldn’t go to the prison at all,” he said. The pilot even tried to dissuade them from the invasion of Gericinó: “’This is not going to end well, they’re going to shoot the helicopter,’” he told the pair. In vain. “Don’t worry, it won’t happen”, one of them replied.

The pilot then decided to land on the 14th BPM football field (Bangu). But the criminals noticed.

“They took the controls, the guy behind gave me a tie,” recalled Adonis.

Moment of the fight aboard a hijacked helicopter — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

At that moment, the helicopter was flying out of control over the battalion. “The maneuvers were not deliberate. I thought the aircraft would collide with any command. The helicopter is very sensitive. At all times I avoided hitting”, he described.

In the fight, Adonis even tried to warn the kidnappers of the risk: “We’re going to fall, let go, let go, we’re going to die!”, he recalled. “I can’t explain it, they were very astonished”, he added.

The pair gave up on the rescue and sent Adonis to fly to Niterói. Near the Caramujo, the aircraft approached the ground, so that the bandits could descend. “I took off with the door open to avoid possible gunfire”, he highlighted.

Adonis took off and went to the Grupo Aeromóvel (GAM) in Niterói, where he landed.

The case was registered with the Police Station for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Inquiries (Draco), to identify the passengers and clarify the facts.