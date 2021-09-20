Ibovespa drops more than 2%, flirts with new lows since March By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Expectations of monetary tightening in Brazil and the United States and a default in the Chinese real estate market this week pushed the main São Paulo stock market index downhill on Monday, seeking new lows in 2021.

Pressured above all by highly liquid securities, such as the commodity giants Petrobras (SA:) and Vale (SA:) and large banks, it had a 2.4% devaluation at 11:29 to 108,730.22 points, the lowest intraday level since the beginning of March. The financial turnover of the session was 8.78 billion reais.

According to market professionals, the risk of the Chinese developer China everlarge Group (HK:) does not pay interest on debt maturing this week and next week is expected to aggravate the economic slowdown.

This worsened forecasts for the world economy, whose recovery from the effects of the pandemic was already suffering setbacks in Europe and the United States with the spread of the Delta variant, bringing down commodities such as and .

“Furthermore, attention is focused on the meeting on Wednesday, which may bring details on the reduction of the assets program,” the Bradesco economic research team (SA:) said in a note to clients referring to the meeting of the monetary policy committee on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, the Brazilian Central Bank also announced on Wednesday the new interest rate, with the market consensus that it should be raised by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, which could further reduce the forecast for Brazilian high in 2022, while still facing high.

“This environment can weigh on sectors that depend on both affordable lines of credit and more economic stimulus,” said Pietra Guerra, stock specialist at Clear Corretora.

Highlights

Valley fell 3.8%. On Friday, UBS cut the recommendation for the action from ‘buy’ to ‘sell’, estimating that an iron ore surplus of around 150m tonnes is expected to grow in 2022.

Petrobras lost 2.9% in the wake of the fall in international oil prices.

Banco Bradesco (SA:) retreated 2.45%, leading losses among large Brazilian banks. Itau Unibanco (SA:) provided 2.1%. Banco Inter PN (SA:) declined 5.4%, with investors preferring to sell stocks that have appreciated greatly in recent months to pocket gains.

Copel (SA:) rose 5.4%, one of the few highs in the index. The electric company from Paraná informed on Friday that it will distribute 1.437 billion reais in remuneration to shareholders, to be paid on November 30th.

(Alberto Alerigi Jr. Edition)