In 25 games, Cruzeiro equals number of draws in Serie B 2020

by

(Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco)
Vasco and Cruzeiro drew 1-1 this Sunday, in Rio (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco)

Cruzeiro needed 25 matches in Serie B in 2021 to reach the number of draws in the 2020 edition. For the 13th time, the celestial team was on an equal footing with an opponent by starting 1-1 with Vasco, this Sunday, in São Januário , in Rio de Janeiro.
The home team opened the scoring with Nenê, 44 minutes into the first half. The Raposa rocked the net in Ramon’s submission, 49 in the final stage, after the VAR annulled a goal by Vasco striker Daniel Amorim.

The result in Rio made Cruzeiro reach 11 unbeaten games in Serie B. There are four wins and seven draws, with a 57.5% advantage. The problem is that the campaign in the initial 14 rounds was pretty bad: two wins, seven draws and six defeats – 30.9%.

Thus, Raposa is now far from the fight for access, 10 points behind the fourth place, CRB, which faces Brasil-RS on Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Bento Freitas stadium, in Pelotas.

Last year, Cruzeiro also drew 13 times, in addition to 14 wins and 11 losses in 38 rounds. As they started Serie B with six points less because of a punishment in FIFA, the team added 49 and finished in 11th place. The G4 had Chapecoense (73), América (73), Juventude (61) and Cuiabá (61).

With each round without a triumph, Cruzeiro’s siege closes on the dream of the first division. With 31 points, the team will have to add 33 in the remaining 13 games (almost 85%) to reach 64, a campaign that gives more than a 99% chance of access, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

The next appointment is in front of CSA, next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Independência, for the 26th round. According to UFMG, Cruzeiro’s chance of moving up to the first division dropped from 1.5% to 0.85%.

Cruise Ties in Serie B 2021

1×1 Goiás Cruise – 3rd round

3×3 Guarani Cruise – 8th round

Brasil-RS 0x0 Cruzeiro – 9th round

0x0 Coritiba Cruise – 10th round

Botafogo 3×3 Cruzeiro – 11th round

Vila Nova 0x0 Cruzeiro – 14th round

Londrina 2×2 Cruise – 15th round

2×2 Vitória Cruise – 17th round

1×1 Sampaio Corrêa Cruise – 18th round

CRB 0x0 Cruzeiro – 21st round

Goiás 1×1 Cruzeiro – 22nd round

1×1 Worker Cruise – 24th round

Vasco 1×1 Cruzeiro – 25th round