In 25 games, Cruzeiro equals number of draws in Serie B 2020

Vasco and Cruzeiro drew 1-1 this Sunday, in Rio (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco)

Cruzeiro needed 25 matches in Serie B in 2021 to reach the number of draws in the 2020 edition. For the 13th time, the celestial team was on an equal footing with an opponent by starting 1-1 with Vasco, this Sunday, in São Januário , in Rio de Janeiro.

The home team opened the scoring with Nenê, 44 minutes into the first half. The Raposa rocked the net in Ramon’s submission, 49 in the final stage, after the VAR annulled a goal by Vasco striker Daniel Amorim.

The result in Rio made Cruzeiro reach 11 unbeaten games in Serie B. There are four wins and seven draws, with a 57.5% advantage. The problem is that the campaign in the initial 14 rounds was pretty bad: two wins, seven draws and six defeats – 30.9%.

Thus, Raposa is now far from the fight for access, 10 points behind the fourth place, CRB, which faces Brasil-RS on Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Bento Freitas stadium, in Pelotas.

Last year, Cruzeiro also drew 13 times, in addition to 14 wins and 11 losses in 38 rounds. As they started Serie B with six points less because of a punishment in FIFA, the team added 49 and finished in 11th place. The G4 had Chapecoense (73), América (73), Juventude (61) and Cuiabá (61).

With each round without a triumph, Cruzeiro’s siege closes on the dream of the first division. With 31 points, the team will have to add 33 in the remaining 13 games (almost 85%) to reach 64, a campaign that gives more than a 99% chance of access, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.