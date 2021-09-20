In 25 games, Cruzeiro equals number of draws in Serie B 2020

The result in Rio made Cruzeiro reach 11 unbeaten games in Serie B. There are four wins and seven draws, with a 57.5% advantage. The problem is that the campaign in the initial 14 rounds was pretty bad: two wins, seven draws and six defeats – 30.9%.
Thus, Raposa is now far from the fight for access, 10 points behind the fourth place, CRB, which faces Brasil-RS on Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Bento Freitas stadium, in Pelotas.
Last year, Cruzeiro also drew 13 times, in addition to 14 wins and 11 losses in 38 rounds. As they started Serie B with six points less because of a punishment in FIFA, the team added 49 and finished in 11th place. The G4 had Chapecoense (73), América (73), Juventude (61) and Cuiabá (61).
With each round without a triumph, Cruzeiro’s siege closes on the dream of the first division. With 31 points, the team will have to add 33 in the remaining 13 games (almost 85%) to reach 64, a campaign that gives more than a 99% chance of access, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.
Cruise Ties in Serie B 2021
1×1 Goiás Cruise – 3rd round
3×3 Guarani Cruise – 8th round
Brasil-RS 0x0 Cruzeiro – 9th round
0x0 Coritiba Cruise – 10th round
Botafogo 3×3 Cruzeiro – 11th round
Vila Nova 0x0 Cruzeiro – 14th round
Londrina 2×2 Cruise – 15th round
2×2 Vitória Cruise – 17th round
1×1 Sampaio Corrêa Cruise – 18th round
CRB 0x0 Cruzeiro – 21st round
Goiás 1×1 Cruzeiro – 22nd round
1×1 Worker Cruise – 24th round
Vasco 1×1 Cruzeiro – 25th round