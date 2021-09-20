In a new phase, Pilar faces trouble, gossip and climate · TV News

Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) return to Brazil will mark the beginning of the second phase of Nos Tempos do Imperador. But, upon returning to her homeland, the protagonist will have to face many problems. She will live a climate with Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) and will face a trouble because of gossip invented by Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

This is one of the subjects of the 75th episode of the podcast Noveleiros, from TV news. In the weekly programs, journalists Fernanda Lopes, Daniele Amorim and Daniel Farad talk and tell the highlights of the next chapters from the perspective of professional novelists.

After a stay of eight years, Pilar’s season in the United States, the girl will return to Brazil with a degree in Medicine, and will finally be the first female doctor in the country. But what should only be a source of pride will also cause distrust and anger for some characters.

Tonico will now own a newspaper, O Berro, and will take advantage of his prominent position to write a hateful text about Pilar, in which he will share several fake news. He will say, for example, that the young woman had an affair with a married man when she lived in Bahia. “It is regrettable that the emperor allowed himself to be deceived by the girl and to promote his studies abroad”, will write the evildoer.

Gabriela Medvedovski’s character will soon have to deal with this problem. She will speak truths to Tonico, spit in his face and turn to Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) for a retraction by the newspaper.

The young woman will also find another foe: Zayla. The girl will be grown up, will see Pilar on the street and will make sure she knows the news: “Samuel and I are engaged and soon we’ll get married. I thought it was good that you knew”, will nudge the envious one.

The climate will be installed, but the new doctor will rebut at a high level: “Samuel, for me, belongs to the past. My happiness today doesn’t depend on finding someone. I have a vocation, Zayla. The only thing I want is to use everything I learned by studying to alleviate people’s suffering.” This will be, however, only the beginning of the new battles of the young woman of the telenovela of the six of Globo in Brazil.

You can find out everything about Império and the other soap operas on the air through the link below, from the 75th episode of the podcast Noveleiros, from TV news. Also available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.