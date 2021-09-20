In RN, the price of cooking gas rose again and reaches R$ 115 – 09/18/2021 – News

news reporter

The price of a 13kg cylinder of cooking gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), continues to climb and in Rio Grande do Norte reached R$ 115 this week. This was the highest price recorded in the state by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in a survey covering the period from 12 to 18 September. The average price of the product in the state is R$ 102.66. However, those who think that the situation is the worst in the country are mistaken. The average price practiced by Potiguares resellers is 11th in the national ranking, that is, in ten states, the situation is even worse.

alex régis Pedreiro José Antônio (right), who lives in João Pessoa, says he gets a much lower price there

The justification, according to the president of the National Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors (Sindigás/RN) for the increase in the price, even without adjustment in the refineries, is an increase that the distributors passed on to the resellers who, in turn, transferred for the consumer. “On September 1st, the distributors increased the transfer by around 7%, which is equivalent in RN to around 7 to 10 reais. They informed us that it would refer to the collective bargaining agreement for the category, which takes place this month, in addition to other annual costs of fuel, energy and raw materials. That’s why we had this increase”, said Francisco Correia.

This price correction, promoted by distributors, only occurs once a year, according to Sindigás. They account for a 50% increase in the cost of fuel, in addition to the increase in energy and salary adjustments. The other six increases in the price of the cylinder this year were carried out by Petrobras at the refineries.

According to the ANP’s weekly study, in Rio Grande do Norte, 39 gas resale points were surveyed in Natal, Parnamirim and Mossoró, the three largest cities in the state. Parnamirim registered the highest average price this week at R$ 105.69 and Mossoró got the lowest, R$ 100.

However, it is in Natal where the most expensive cylinder is sold, reaching R$115 at a retail outlet on Avenida Nevaldo Rocha. The cheapest cylinder in the research in RN was found for R$90 in Cidade da Esperança and Cidade Nova.

Mason José Antônio de Lima, 53, observed the difference in prices between Natal and João Pessoa, in Paraíba, where he lives. “I see the price difference between here and there in two ways. There we buy cheaper and still have up to 30 days to pay. We find the cylinder for less than 90 there. Here I only saw R$100 and up. It’s absurd because the trend is for it to increase as it has been happening every month and the ones who are most harmed are the poorest who are starving with a rise in the price of everything”, he declared.

This week, the ANP survey registered that the lowest price of a gas cylinder in Paraíba, where Antônio lives, was R$ 87.99 and the highest reached R$ 110. The average price of cooking gas in that state is R$ BRL 99.52

The price of cylinders paid by consumers at retail outlets includes the costs and margins of sales by distributors and retail outlets. This varies by region, especially with regard to shipping.

In this week’s national ranking, the cheapest LPG is in Rio de Janeiro, which has an average price of R$ 88.97, but the cylinder can be found for up to R$ 75.00. The highest average price was in Rondônia (R$114.43) where the resale reaches R$130.